Technology News
loading

After ExpressVPN CIO Named in UAE Surveillance Scandal; Edward Snowden Says Stop Using It

ExpressVPN’s CIO and two others worked on a surveillance operation for the UAE government, as per US Justice Department.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 September 2021 12:29 IST
After ExpressVPN CIO Named in UAE Surveillance Scandal; Edward Snowden Says Stop Using It

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Laura Poitras/ Praxis Films

Snowden earlier said smartphones have become the “most dangerous” items we possess

Highlights
  • Snowden tweeted to ask people to stop using ExpressVPN
  • It is one of the largest VPN service providers in the world
  • Company's CIO has been accused of working on surveillance project for UAE

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who had warned people in July this year against government agencies using military-grade spyware to keep a tab on them, has now urged them to not use the services of ExpressVPN. “If you're an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn't be,” he tweeted. Snowden also shared a tweet by Joseph Menn, an investigative reporter on cyber security, that talked about the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of ExpressVPN being one of the three past US intelligence operatives who have agreed to not fight charges that they helped the UAE hack people.

ExpressVPN did not respond to Snowden, but said in a statement that they knew “the key facts” relating to their CIO Daniel Gericke's employment history. “In fact, it was his history and expertise that made him an invaluable hire for our mission to protect users' privacy and security,” the company said.

A virtual private network (VPN) imitates a private network over a public one. It gives users online privacy by masking their internet protocol (IP) address so that their online actions are virtually untraceable. It also protects against eavesdropping while sending emails, shopping online, or paying bills.

Earlier this week, the US Justice Department revealed in court records that ExpressVPN's Gericke and two others worked on Project Raven, a surveillance operation for the UAE government that involved hacking of high-profile people and heads of states. ExpressVPN is one of the world's largest providers of VPN services.

In a blogpost in July, Snowden had warned how smartphones have become the “most dangerous” items we possess. He had also tweeted about the Pegasus software scandal on how a software developed by Israeli startup NSO Group was helping government agencies around the world in spying on citizens' cell phones.

Snowden revealed secret documents in 2013 that provided a public window into the US intelligence agency NSA and its international partners' secret mass surveillance capabilities.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Edward Snowden, Hacking, ExpressVPN, UAE, VPN
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Users to Get XPan Mode to Recreate Hasselblad Camera-Like Photos
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Work With Global Regulators on Data Security Amid China Scrutiny

Related Stories

After ExpressVPN CIO Named in UAE Surveillance Scandal; Edward Snowden Says Stop Using It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Features, Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
  5. Redmi 10 Prime Review: Prime Candidate?
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  7. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X70 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on September 30
  10. Google TV May Get Free Live TV Channels Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Spacetech Startups Get Access to ISRO Facilities, Expertise to Test Rocket Systems
  2. iQoo Z5 Price in India Leaks, Launch Tipped for September End
  3. Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report
  4. Google TV Plans to Add Free, Ad-Supported Live TV Channels: Report
  5. Inspiration4 in Space: What Life Is Like Aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule
  6. Chinese Astronauts Return Safely to Earth After 90-Day Space Station Mission
  7. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Work With Global Regulators on Data Security Amid China Scrutiny
  8. PayPal Allows UK Customers to Trade in Cryptocurrencies via Its Platform
  9. After ExpressVPN CIO Named in UAE Surveillance Scandal; Edward Snowden Says Stop Using It
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Users to Get XPan Mode to Recreate Hasselblad Camera-Like Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com