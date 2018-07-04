NDTV Gadgets360.com

Experts Warn Against Plugging in USB Devices Without Knowing Where They Come From

 
, 04 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Experts Warn Against Plugging in USB Devices Without Knowing Where They Come From

When journalists arrived in Singapore for the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, security experts were alarmed by what awaited those who were covering the event. Inside a welcome bag that included bottled water featuring the faces of Trump and Kim and a guide to the local area was something far more suspicious: a miniature fan that connects to a computer's USB port.

The discovery prompted a security researcher to disassemble the fan to inspect the USB. Security experts say that people should never use USB devices without knowing where they come from. Hackers and spies can use them as Trojan horses - devices that seem innocuous but are loaded with malware designed to take control of a target's computer and steal information. The summit had attracted journalists from all over the world. Since reporters are often in contact with business and government officials and gather nonpublic information, their personal devices and newsroom networks could be enticing targets.

Experts say USBs are a common way for hackers to gather information or infect devices. In 2008, Russian agents planted virus-carrying USB sticks in retail kiosks around NATO headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, to gain access to a classified Pentagon network, according to the New Yorker. In 2013, Italian newspapers alleged that Russian operatives used USB devices to try to spy on world leaders at a G20 summit in St. Petersburg.

Research suggests that average citizens can also become targets. In 2011, the Department of Homeland Security planted USBs and CDs in government parking lots to test the security practices (and susceptibility) of employees and contractors. Sixty percent of people who picked up the items plugged them into work computers, and if the disks or USBs had an official logo printed on them the rate shot up to 90 percent. In another experiment conducted at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2016, researchers dropped nearly 300 USB sticks on campus and found that nearly half the time someone would pick them up and plug them into their computer.

Sergei Skorobogatov, a hardware secruity researcher at the University of Cambridge, tested one of the fans from the summit. In an analysis of the components, Skorobogatov said he found no malicious software functionality inside the fan. But he was quick to add that people shouldn't let their guard down when it comes to swag. "However, this does not eliminate the possibility of malicious or Trojan components wired to USB connector in other fans, lamps and other end-user USB devices," he wrote in the analysis published on his staff website and first reported by ZDNet.

In other words, it's not a good idea to plug unknown devices into the USB ports of your own devices, Skorobogatov said in an interview with The Washington Post. He added that, as in the case of the fans, just because one USB device in a given group is safe, doesn't mean the rest of them are.

Jake Williams, founder of the cybersecurity firm Rendition Infosec and a former member of the National Security Agency's hacking group, was also circumspect about the USB fans. He said that malicious actors could have narrowly targeted one reporter who was of special interest out of 100, meaning that most fans may have appeared harmless even as some might have been used to target specific journalists. The extremely small sample size of one fan makes it hard to draw conclusions, he said. But on the general practice of using hardware given to you by strangers or found in public places, he was direct, "It's horrendously bad."

© The Washington Post 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: USB, Hacking
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant Coming to India in July
Airtel's Gopal Vittal Says Telecom Pricing, ARPU Have Hit Rock Bottom
Samsung Galaxy J8
Experts Warn Against Plugging in USB Devices Without Knowing Where They Come From
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched in India
  3. Jio Announces New Cashback Offer, Lowers JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 Play: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  6. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  8. Full Text of WhatsApp's Response to Government's Letter Over Mob Killings
  9. Netflix Testing 'Ultra' Tier With Higher Price, May Hurt Premium Users
  10. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.