Technology News

Expedia Fined by US for Providing Travel Services to Cuba

Expedia may have violated the Cuban Asset Control Regulations, the main mechanism for enforcing the economic embargo on the Caribbean island

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Expedia Fined by US for Providing Travel Services to Cuba

Online travel agency Expedia has agreed to pay a $325,406 fine to the US government for an alleged violation of the economic sanctions on Cuba, the Treasury Department has said.

Expedia, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, may have violated the Cuban Asset Control Regulations, the main mechanism for enforcing the economic embargo on the Caribbean island, reports Efe news.

The Treasury Department said on Thursday that Expedia may have sold, through its international subsidiaries, travel services to Cuba to at least 2,221 people between 2011-14, which constituted an "apparent" violation of the embargo.

Expedia assisted these individuals with travel or travel services within Cuba or between Cuba and third countries.

The Treasury Department said that it appreciated the fact that Expedia informed it about these transactions before receiving any request from the government.

"The apparent violations occurred because certain Expedia foreign subsidiaries lacked an understanding of and familiarity with US economic sanctions laws," the Treasury said in a statement.

"With respect to at least one foreign subsidiary, Expedia failed to inform the subsidiary until approximately 15 months after Expedia acquired the subsidiary that it was subject to US jurisdiction and law," it added.

The Treasury also announced an agreement with Hotelbeds USA - a Florida-based US subsidiary of Spanish group Hotelbeds - settling for a $222,705 fine for providing unauthorized travel services to Cuba.

Hotelbeds USA, which also reported its practices to the Treasury, assisted 703 people with their plans to travel to Cuba between 2011-14.

In addition, the Treasury fined an individual and a California-based company, Cubasphere Inc., $40,320 for assisting 104 people between 2013-14 on four group trips to Cuba.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Expedia
LG V40 ThinQ Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in South Korea, the US
Honor Smartphones
Expedia Fined by US for Providing Travel Services to Cuba
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  5. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  8. Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With a More Refined Look
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  10. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.