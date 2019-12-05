Technology News
loading

Expedia CEO, CFO Resign After Clash Over Strategy With Board

Expedia has been facing increasing competition from AirBnb and Booking.com as well as Google.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 08:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Expedia CEO, CFO Resign After Clash Over Strategy With Board

Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Expedia

Highlights
  • Expedia's chief executive officer and finance head have resigned
  • Senior management and the board disagreed on strategy: Chairman
  • The company's shares have lost about 12 percent this year

Expedia Group's chief executive officer and finance head have resigned following a disagreement with the online travel company's board over its business outlook, Chairman Barry Diller said on Wednesday. Billionaire Diller, who also chairs Expedia's former parent IAC/InterActiveCorp said he will oversee the executive leadership team along with Vice Chairman Peter Kern until the board finds a replacement.

"Ultimately, senior management and the board disagreed on strategy," Chairman Barry Diller said in a statement, adding that the company's reorganisation plan launched earlier this year had led to disappointing third-quarter results and a "lacklustre" near-term outlook.

"The board disagreed with that outlook, as well as the departing leadership's vision for growth, strongly believing the Company can accelerate growth in 2020," Diller said.

Diller, 77, also said he would purchase additional shares in Expedia in a show of "faith in and commitment to the company's long-term future."

The company's shares, which have lost about 12 percent this year, rose nearly 8 percent to $107.04 after the surprise resignation of CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill. The stock closed 6.2 percent higher at $105.56.

"It raises the question - what did the board members see in the business in terms of levers and opportunities for 2020 that the management didn't see?," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White said.

The Seattle-based company has been facing increasing competition from Airbnb and Booking.com as well as Google, which is eating into its search traffic. Expedia is also pumping money into its own vacation rental business Vrbo.

"(It was) certainly out of the blue. ... I guess (Diller) felt the change had to be made," Benchmark Company analyst Daniel Kurnos said.

"I would think he will find the right people to run it, but he certainly has a very impressive resume," Kurnos said.

Diller-led IAC has a history of spinning off companies, and announced earlier this month that it intends to sell its ownership stake in Tinder-owner Match Group.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Expedia, Barry Diller, Mark Okerstrom, Alan Pickerill
Instagram Now Asks for Your Birthday for Age Verification, Will Introduce New Privacy Tools
Honor Smartphones
Expedia CEO, CFO Resign After Clash Over Strategy With Board
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio New Plans See a Price Hike Up to 39 Percent: All You Need to Know
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  3. RedmiBook 13 With Slim Bezels Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Elements Spotted Being Added to Android Beta App
  5. Vu Ultra Android Smart TV Review
  6. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  7. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Press Image Leaks, Tipping the Smartphone's Design
  10. Watch the First Black Widow Trailer in 5 Indian Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. Expedia CEO, CFO Resign After Clash Over Strategy With Board
  2. Instagram Now Asks for Your Birthday for Age Verification, Will Introduce New Privacy Tools
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G SoC Specifications Detailed
  4. Jio New Plan Prices Announced: Latest All-in-One Plans See Up to 39 Percent Tariff Hike
  5. No Time to Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back as Bond, James Bond
  6. Nokia Smartphone Launch Cairo Event Set for Tomorrow: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  7. Oppo to Launch Snapdragon 865-Powered Flagship in Q1 2020, Reno 3 Pro With Snapdragon 765G Coming in December
  8. Huawei Nova 6, Nova 6 5G Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  9. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's New CEO, Now Sole Target on Google Regulatory Battles
  10. Google Photos Adds Chat Feature for Quickly Sharing Photos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.