Technology News
loading

EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin

In a blog outlining why new regulations are needed, Breton will say chief executives should be held responsible for their company's actions.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2020 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Francois Lenoir

European Internal Markets Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton

Highlights
  • Breton says CEOs should be held responsible for their company's actions
  • He had earlier told Mark Zuckerberg that fake news buck stopped with him
  • He also took a dig at the US approach versus Europe's democratic process

EU industrial chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday signalled a tougher line with US tech giants as he launched consultations on the bloc's proposed new rules for the sector.

In a blog outlining why new regulations are needed, Breton will say chief executives should be held responsible for their company's actions whether they run a physical or a digital business.

Breton last month told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the fake news buck stopped with him.

On Tuesday, he welcomed Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey's willingness to take responsibility for his company's actions.

"I also spoke yesterday with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on this matter and welcomed his expression when he publicly tweeted: 'There is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that's me'," Breton will say in his blog due to be published later on Tuesday.

 

 

Dorsey's tweet was in response to the White House blaming a mid-level Twitter staffer for fact-checking a tweet by US President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots.

Following the spat, Trump signed an executive order to regulate social media.

Breton, who is now seeking feedback on the new rules - the Digital Services Act - took a dig at the US approach versus Europe's democratic process.

"The latest events in the US illustrate the need for us to find the right answers to difficult questions," he said.

"In democracies, legislating takes time. It requires listening, thinking, finding common positions. And that is a good thing. It increases the chances of getting it right. That is how we do things in Europe," Breton said.

The consultation will run until September 8 and will need the green light from EU lawmakers before coming into effect.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thierry Breton, Twitter, Social Media, Jack Dorsey, Donald Trump
EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  3. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  4. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Mitron App Pulled From the Google Play Store
  7. Delhi Government Launches App to Provide Status of COVID-19 Hospitals
  8. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  9. Asus TUF Laptops and ROG Desktops Announced Starting at Rs. 60,990
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus TUF Series Laptops, ROG Series Desktops With AMD Ryzen CPUs, Nvidia GPUs Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  2. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Crypto Crime Surges in First 5 Months: CipherTrace
  3. Coronavirus-Tracking App Angers Thousands in Moscow With Fines
  4. South Korea Mandates QR Codes to Log Customers After Nightclub Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Cyclone Nisarga: Windy.com Shows You What to Expect, Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall June 3
  8. Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More
  9. Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon
  10. Mission: Impossible 7 to Resume Filming in September With New Coronavirus Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com