Technology News
loading

EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems

Top EU court said that the standard contractual clauses arrangement could still stand, offering an alternative framework for stranded companies.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 July 2020 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
Highlights
  • The decision stemmed from a complaint by Austrian activist Max Schrems
  • The previous decision struck down a deal called "Safe Harbour"
  • CCIA, the lobby for US big tech, criticised the decision

A crucial data arrangement between Europe and the US was invalidated on Thursday, throwing trans-Atlantic big tech into legal limbo.

The decision stemmed from a legal complaint by Austrian activist Max Schrems, who in 2015 scuppered a previous EU-US deal on which tech giants depend to do business.

"It seems we scored a 100 percent win," Schrems said on Twitter.

"For our privacy, the US will have to engage in serious surveillance reform to get back to a 'privileged' status for US companies," he said.

Schrems' legal assault began after the revelations by Edward Snowden of mass digital spying by US agencies, which the EU court at the time said were incompatible with European norms on privacy.

The previous decision struck down a deal called "Safe Harbour" that allowed for data transfers between Europe and US servers, throwing transatlantic business into legal limbo.

Its replacement "Privacy Shield", which is currently used by over 5,000 US companies, has now been invalidated as well.

The judges said that even though the deal requires that the US must comply with EU privacy law, the deal's provisions "do not grant Europeans actionable rights before the courts against the US authorities."

The court said, however, that another arrangement, known as standard contractual clauses, could stand, giving companies an alternative framework.

The case decided on Thursday originally focused on these complex clauses, an EU invention in which companies outside Europe commit to meeting EU laws on data and privacy.

These arrangements are however far more legally cumbersome for companies than a bilateral deal such as "Privacy Shield".

During the hearings, judges turned their focus to "Privacy Shield" and a legal advisor to the court warned that it may be illegal.

Schrems' latest case began in Ireland, the hub for Facebook's activities in the European Union. The Irish Data Protection Commission referred the complaint to Ireland's top court, which turned it over to the judges in Luxembourg.

CCIA, the lobby for US big tech, criticised the decision, "which creates legal uncertainty for the thousands of large and small companies on both sides of the Atlantic."

"We trust that EU and US decision-makers will swiftly develop a sustainable solution, in line with EU law, to ensure the continuation of data flows which underpins the transatlantic economy," CCIA added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Data Privacy, EU
OnePlus Buds to Support Warp Charge, 10-Minute Charge Will Provide 10 Hours of Battery Life: Report
Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  4. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  6. Philips 4K Smart TVs Launched in India in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Screen Sizes
  7. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  10. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. IBM Collaborates With CBSE to Integrate AI Curriculum in 200 Schools
  2. Giant Hawaii Telescope Builders Say No Construction This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Rumoured to Feature 120Hz Display, IP68-Certified Build
  4. The Michelle Obama Podcast Hits Spotify on July 29. Here’s a Teaser
  5. Amazon India Demands Product Listings Have Country of Origin by August 10
  6. Poco M2 Pro Next Sale Set for July 30: Price in India, Specifications
  7. EU-US Data Pact Scrapped by Top Court Following Facebook Complaint by Activist Max Schrems
  8. OnePlus Buds to Support Warp Charge, 10-Minute Charge Will Provide 10 Hours of Battery Life: Report
  9. Philips 4K Smart TVs With Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Launched in India, Available in 50-Inch, 58-Inch Sizes
  10. Reliance to Take on Amazon, Walmart, More US Giants Following $20 Billion Fund Raising Spree
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com