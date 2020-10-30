Technology News
loading

Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager proposed new powers for enforcers to tackle digital market failures.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager addresses the media

Highlights
  • The Digital Markets Act is targeted at online gatekeepers
  • "That proposal will have two pillars," Vestager told
  • Vestager will announce the new draft rules on December 2

Tech giants will have to do more to weed out illegal and harmful content while online gatekeepers will be bound by a list of dos and don'ts under new rules aimed at reining in their power, Europe's antitrust chief said on Thursday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager also proposed new powers for enforcers to tackle market failures in digital markets and to stop new ones from emerging.

Under the proposed Digital Services Act, online platforms will have to check sellers' identities before they can use their services in a move aimed at countering illegal and dangerous content.

The tech companies will have to produce reports on their actions and inform users who pays for the advertisements that they see and why they have been targeted by certain adverts, Vestager said.

The second set of rules called the Digital Markets Act is targeted at online gatekeepers.

"That proposal will have two pillars," Vestager told a European Policy Center event.

"The first of those pillars will be a clear list of dos and don'ts for big digital gatekeepers, based on our experience with the sorts of behaviour that can stop markets working well."

Practices not allowed include pushing one's own services, known as unfair self-preferencing, making it difficult for users to switch platforms or to use more than one service.

Vestager said the second pillar of the Digital Markets Act was to set up a harmonised market investigation framework across the 27-country bloc.

"That would give us a harmonised set of rules that would allow us to investigate certain structural problems in digital markets and, if necessary, we could take action to make these markets contestable and competitive," she said.

Vestager will announce the new draft rules on December. 2. She will need to reconcile her proposal with those from EU countries and the European Parliament before it can become legislation.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Margrethe Vestager, EU
Netflix November 2020 Releases: The Crown Season 4, Ludo, Miss India, and More
Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data

Related Stories

Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  5. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  6. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  8. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  9. LG K92 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 690 SoC Launched
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  2. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  3. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  4. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  5. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  6. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  7. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  8. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
  9. SmartThings Find Will Let You Find Your Lost Galaxy Devices, Even When They Are Offline
  10. Intel 11th Gen Core 'Rocket Lake' Desktop CPU Specs Teased, PCIe 4.0 and Integrated Xe Graphics Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com