Technology News
loading

EU to Unveil Plans to Boost European Firms, Rein in US Tech Giants

One of the possibly controversial proposals calls for doing away with EU competition rules against anti-competitive data sharing.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 February 2020 15:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU to Unveil Plans to Boost European Firms, Rein in US Tech Giants
Highlights
  • European Commission will launch the first of a raft of proposals
  • It will help companies exploit their trove of industrial data
  • Creation of a single European data market is on the agenda

The European Commission will on Wednesday launch the first of a raft of proposals to help European companies exploit their rich trove of industrial data and at the same time rein in online giants Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and Amazon.com.

The data strategy and artificial intelligence discussion papers are part of a bigger scheme to help European companies better compete with US tech giants and state-aided Chinese companies in the digital world.

European digital and antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European industry chief Thierry Breton will present the proposals around noon. They will come up with a final draft by the end of the year following feedback from interested parties.

The core of the EU's data strategy is the creation of a single European data market and smaller data markets centred on key industries, according to a draft seen by Reuters last month.

Other elements include new rules covering cross-border data use, data interoperability and standards related to manufacturing, climate change, the auto industry, healthcare, financial services, agriculture and energy.

One of the possibly controversial proposals calls for doing away with EU competition rules against anti-competitive data sharing.

In response to complaints about the power wielded by large online platforms, the Commission is also considering introducing rules to stop these companies from unilaterally imposing conditions for access and use of data or benefiting from this in a disproportionate manner.

The discussion paper on artificial intelligence aims to set up a framework to govern the use of this technology used by an increasing number of companies, a draft seen by Reuters showed. The rules would apply to high-risk sectors such as healthcare, transport and predictive policing.

More onerous rules known as the digital services act, which could force the tech giants to take on more responsibilities for their actions and content hosted on their platforms, are expected to be announced towards the end of the year.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Facebook, Google, Amazon
Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Receive TENAA Certification Ahead of Launch, 5G Support Tipped

Related Stories

EU to Unveil Plans to Boost European Firms, Rein in US Tech Giants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  3. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
  4. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  5. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display Receives A+ Grade From DisplayMate
  9. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Delay Due to Coronavirus: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. EU to Unveil Plans to Boost European Firms, Rein in US Tech Giants
  2. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Receive TENAA Certification Ahead of Launch, 5G Support Tipped
  3. Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
  4. Amazon Under Fire From UK Union Over Warehouse Safety
  5. Realme C3 on Open Sale Till February 21 on Flipkart, Realme.com
  6. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Delay Due to Coronavirus: Report
  7. SpaceX Announces Partnership With Space Adventures to Take 4 Tourists Into Deep Orbit
  8. Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report
  9. Facebook Testing Tabs on App to Make Organising News Feed Easier
  10. Firefox's VPN Service Gets an Official Android App, Service Still in Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.