NDTV Gadgets360.com

EU-Japan Deal to Protect Data Exchanges Takes Effect

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
EU-Japan Deal to Protect Data Exchanges Takes Effect

The European Union and Japan on Wednesday launched the "world's largest areas of safe data flows" after finalising common rules to protect personal information, the EU said.

Firms can transfer data now that the executive European Commission finds that Japanese law offers "a comparable level of protection of personal data," the commission said.

"This adequacy decision creates the world's largest area of safe data flows," EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said, referring to an area of more than 600 million people.

"Europeans' data will benefit from high privacy standards when their data is transferred to Japan," the Czech commissioner said. 

"Our companies will also benefit from a privileged access to a 127 million consumers' market," she added. 

Jourova said the arrangement "will serve as an example for future partnerships" on data flows and set global standards.

The two sides cleared the final hurdle by agreeing on supplementary rules.

These cover "the protection of sensitive data, the exercise of individual rights and the conditions under which EU data can be further transferred from Japan to another third country," the commission said. 

Japan's independent data protection authority (PPC) and courts can enforce these rules covering Japanese firms that import data from EU.

Tokyo gave Brussels assurances that any use of personal data for law enforcement and national security purposes would be "limited to what is necessary and proportionate."

Access by public authorities for these reasons would be "subject to independent oversight and effective redress mechanisms," the EU executive said.

The two sides agreed to a mechanism to investigate and resolve complaints from Europeans over data access that Japan's independent data protection authority will run and supervise.

The decision complements the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, which takes effect next month to become the world's biggest trade deal.

EU citizens come under the General Data Protection Regulation that took effect in May last year.

The EU has billed the GDPR as the biggest shake-up of data privacy regulations since the birth of the web, saying it sets new standards in the wake of the Facebook data harvesting scandal.

The law establishes the key principle that individuals must explicitly grant permission for their data to be used and gives consumers the "right to know" who is processing their information and what it will be used for.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Japan
In Davos, US Executives Warn That China Is Winning the AI Race
US Universities Unplug From China's Huawei Under Pressure From Trump
Pricee
EU-Japan Deal to Protect Data Exchanges Takes Effect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  3. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  4. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  5. Zuckerberg Once Killed a Goat and Served It to Me for Dinner: Twitter CEO
  6. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  7. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.