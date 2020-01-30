Technology News
loading

EU Drops Idea of Facial Recognition Ban in Public Areas

Critics say the technology can infringe people's fundamental rights and breach data privacy rules.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Drops Idea of Facial Recognition Ban in Public Areas
Highlights
  • EU has scrapped the possibility of a ban on facial recognition
  • Facial recognition AI has sparked a global debate over privacy
  • Critics say the technology can infringe people's fundamental rights

The European Union has scrapped the possibility of a ban on facial recognition technology in public spaces, according to the latest proposals seen by Reuters. An earlier draft by the European Commission had broached the idea of a moratorium of up to five years to give the bloc time to work out how to prevent abuses. Facial recognition artificial intelligence has sparked a global debate about the pros and cons of a technology widely used by law enforcement agencies but abused by authoritarian regimes for mass and discriminatory surveillance. Critics say the technology can infringe people's fundamental rights and breach data privacy rules.

The revised proposal, part of a package of measures to address the challenges of AI, could still be tweaked as the commission is currently seeking feedback before it presents its plan on February 19.

The proposed AI rules would cover so-called high risk sectors such as healthcare and transport.

The US government earlier this month unveiled its own AI regulatory guidelines aimed at limiting authorities' overreach and urged Europe to avoid aggressive approaches.

Microsoft President Brad Smith has said that a facial recognition AI ban is akin to using a cleaver instead of a scalpel to solve potential problems while Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has voiced support.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Facial Recognition
Facebook Reaches $550 Million Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit
Over 500 million Indians now use smartphones, 77 percent of who are online: techARC

Related Stories

EU Drops Idea of Facial Recognition Ban in Public Areas
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  4. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  5. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  8. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  9. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  10. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 500 million Indians now use smartphones, 77 percent of who are online: techARC
  2. EU Drops Idea of Facial Recognition Ban in Public Areas
  3. Facebook Reaches $550 Million Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit
  4. Huawei Band 4 to Go on Sale in India on February 1 via Flipkart
  5. Nokia 9.2 Under Display Camera Solution Tipped to Be Under Development
  6. Switch, Switch Lite Sales Propel Nintendo to Log Nine-Month Profit Leap
  7. Coronavirus: Tesla Ordered to Shut Down Shanghai Factory
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to Now Be Sold via Amazon.in as Well
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 Update With One UI 2 Starts Rolling Out in India
  10. Emoji 13.0 Unveiled, Coming in 2020 With More Gender-Inclusive Options, Transgender Flag, Bottle-Feeding Parents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.