Technology News
loading

EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report

The draft suggests that technology giants may be banned from preferential treatment of their own services on their sites or platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 October 2020 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report

Google pointed to a blog from earlier this month where it first detailed its response to the Act

Highlights
  • EU to stop companies from pre-installing their own applications on device
  • Tough new rules under the Act would be announced by the end of the year
  • China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Google

The European Union (EU) is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an early draft of its landmark 'Digital Services Act' regulations.

"The likes of Amazon and Google shall not use data collected on the platform...for (their) own commercial activities...unless they (make it) accessible to business users active in the same commercial activities," the FT reported, quoting the draft.

When asked for comment by Reuters, Google pointed to a blog from earlier this month where it first detailed its response to the Act, supporting measures that allow users to move between platforms without losing access to their data.

"The question is not whether data mobility or data access should be facilitated, but how to achieve their benefits without sacrificing product quality or innovation incentives," Google had said in the blog.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager would announce by the end of this year tough new rules under the Act, aimed to increase social media companies' responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.

The draft suggests that technology giants may be banned from preferential treatment of their own services on their sites or platforms, to the detriment of rivals, according to the report.

Companies should not be allowed to pre-install their own applications on hardware devices, such as laptops or phones, or force other companies to exclusively pre-install their software, it added.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China is preparing to launch an antitrust probe into Google.

In the United States, a government panel is expected to release a report into antitrust allegations against big tech companies as soon as Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Amazon, EU, antitrust
Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans

Related Stories

EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones to Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. OnePlus 8T Confirmed to Run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
  8. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  10. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
  2. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  3. Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
  4. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr
  5. EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
  6. Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
  7. WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI, Media Guidelines Features in Latest Android Beta
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation to Launch in India on October 7 on Amazon
  9. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  10. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com