Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton

Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton

Breton's comments come two weeks before he is due to present draft rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA).

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2020 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton

Forcing companies to break up would be a last resort, said Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner

Highlights
  • The DSA will force tech companies to explain how their algorithms work
  • The DMA takes aim at online gatekeepers with a list of requirements
  • This includes sharing certain kinds of data with rivals and regulators

Tech giants that break new EU rules aimed at curbing their powers could face fines, be ordered to change their practices or even be forced to break up their European businesses, the bloc's digital chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

Breton's comments come two weeks before he is due to present draft rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), which are likely to affect big US players Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft.

The DSA will force tech companies to explain how their algorithms work, open up their advertising archives to regulators and researchers, and do more to tackle hate speech, harmful content and counterfeit products on their platforms.

The DMA takes aim at online gatekeepers with a list of requirements, such as sharing certain kinds of data with rivals and regulators; and outlawed practices, such as favouring their own services. It will also include a range of sanctions.

"We start with a fine, then you have a bigger fine, then you may have a temporary remedy, specific remedies, then you may have at the end of the day, what we have also in the competition rules, structural separation," Breton told reporters during an online briefing.

"So from fines to separations, but of course only on the European market," he said.

Forcing companies to break up would be a last resort, said Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner.

"Structural separation is not an objective, not my objective, it is just again to make sure we have also means to act if necessary," he added.

Big technology companies seeking acquisitions may also be required to inform the European Commission, the EU executive body, of their intentions, Breton said.

"They may have an obligation to just inform us what they want to do, and then we will see if it fulfils all their obligations," he said.

The planned laws are still some way from taking effect, though. The European Commission will have to negotiate with EU countries and the European Parliament to agree on the final legislation, a process which could take a year or two.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thierry Breton, EU
Slack in Talks to Be Acquired by Salesforce: Report

Related Stories

Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  4. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  5. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  6. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. FAU-G Set to Release in November as an Indian Alternative to PUBG
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More
  2. Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
  3. Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  4. Vivo Y1s With Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. France Orders Tech Giants to Pay Digital Service Tax
  6. Tech Giants May Face Fines or Be Forced to Break Up if They Breach New Rules: EU Digital Chief Thierry Breton
  7. Slack in Talks to Be Acquired by Salesforce: Report
  8. TikTok Sale Deadline Extended to December 4 by US Treasury
  9. Micromax in 1b to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Flipkart, Company Site: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Demand Surpasses Expectations; New iPad Air Also Grabs Attention: Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com