EU Launches Digital Identity Wallet Driven by COVID-19 Pandemic, Digital Push

The digital wallet will allow Europeans to identify themselves when accessing public and private services.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2021 13:40 IST
The adoption of electronic wallet could generate as much as EUR 9.6 billion (roughly Rs. 84,930 crores)

Highlights
  • The e-wallet could also have a positive environmental impact
  • EU countries have until September 22 to set out technical architecture
  • Currently 14 EU countries have national schemes of electronic identity

The European Commission announced plans on Thursday for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services via their mobile phone as the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for user-friendly online services.

The move also seeks to counter privacy and data protection concerns related to digital wallets offered by Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Thales, and financial institutions.

The digital wallet will allow Europeans to digitally identify themselves when accessing public and private services such as accessing a bank account, applying for a loan, submitting tax declarations and enrolling in a university.

"The European digital identity will enable us to do in any member state as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles," EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager said.

"EU citizens not only expect a high level of security but also convenience whether they are dealing with national administrations such as to submit a tax return or to enrol at a European university where they need official identification," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.

The adoption of an electronic wallet could generate as much as EUR 9.6 billion (roughly Rs. 84,930 crores) in benefits for the EU and create as many as 27,000 jobs over a five-year period, the EU document said, confirming a Reuters story on June 1.

By reducing emissions related to public services, the e-wallet could also have a positive environmental impact, the Commission said. The digital identity wallet will not be not obligatory for Europeans.

EU countries have until September 22 to set out the technical architecture, standards, and guidelines for best practices for using the digital identity wallet.

Currently 14 EU countries have national schemes of electronic identity.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: European Commission, COVID 19, digital wallet
