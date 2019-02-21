Technology News

EU Countries Back Copyright Reforms Aimed at Google, Facebook

, 21 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
EU Countries Back Copyright Reforms Aimed at Google, Facebook

European Union countries on Wednesday endorsed an overhaul of the bloc's copyright rules which would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news snippets and filter out copyright-protected content on YouTube or Instagram.

A majority of EU diplomats agreed to the revamp while Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland refused to back the deal and two other EU countries abstained.

Negotiators from the EU countries, the European Parliament and the European Commission sealed a deal last week, two years after the EU executive proposed changes to protect the bloc's cultural heritage and ensure that publishers, broadcasters and artists are remunerated fairly.

Romania, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet that the copyright agreement had been approved by the EU Council.

The dissenting countries said the proposed changes could hinder innovation and hurt the bloc's competitiveness in the digital market.

"We regret that the Directive does not strike the right balance between the protection of right holders and the interests of EU citizens and companies," they said in a joint statement.

The next step in the process is a vote by a committee of lawmakers next week followed by a parliamentary vote either next month or early April before the changes can become law.

The revamp would require Google and other online platforms to sign licensing agreements with rights holders such as musicians, performers, authors, news publishers and journalists to use their work online.

Google's YouTube and Facebook's Instagram and other sharing platforms will have to install upload filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials.

Google, which has lobbied against both features and has even suggested that it might pull Google News from Europe, said last week it would study the text before deciding on its next steps.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Europe, Google, Facebook, YouTube
Reddit Co-Founder Pushes Hard for Paternity Leave
Pricee
EU Countries Back Copyright Reforms Aimed at Google, Facebook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Pre-Orders Will Open in India via Flipkart Tomorrow
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e & More Launched: Highlights
  4. Samsung’s New Phones Do Some Awesomely Strange Things With Screens
  5. Samsung Unveils Its First Foldable Smartphone, the Galaxy Fold Unveiled
  6. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: What You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.