Technology News
loading

Taiwan, Home to TSMC, Sees 'Enormous' Room for Chip Cooperation With EU

The EU's plan mentions Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2022 17:44 IST
Taiwan, Home to TSMC, Sees 'Enormous' Room for Chip Cooperation With EU

TSMC said last month it was still in the very early stages of assessing a potential fab in Europe

Highlights
  • Taiwan will build on its friendly relations with the EU
  • Neither EU nor member states have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan
  • TSMC is spending $12 billion (roughly Rs. 89,770 crore)

Taiwan's government believes there is "enormous" room for cooperation with the European Union on semiconductors, responding to plans from the bloc to boost its chip industry and cut its dependence on US and Asian supplies.

The EU's plan mentions Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other leading semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

The plan, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for the European Commission to ease funding rules for innovative semiconductor plants, a move that comes as a global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for many industries.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was pleased to see the strong momentum in bilateral trade and investment between Taiwan and the EU, and welcomed the EU attaching so much importance to the island.

It is convinced that "in the post-pandemic era, Taiwan and the EU have enormous room for cooperation in the restructuring of global supply chains such as semiconductors, industrial recovery, and strengthening of democratic resilience".

Taiwan will build on its friendly relations with the EU to deepen their partnership, the ministry added.

TSMC, which said last month it was still in the very early stages of assessing a potential fab in Europe, declined to comment on the European chip legislation. TSMC is spending $12 billion (roughly Rs. 89,770 crore) on chip factories in the United States.

In one wrinkle for EU ambitions, Taiwan's GlobalWafers failed this month in a EUR 4.35 billion (roughly Rs. 37,220 crore) takeover attempt of German chip supplier Siltronic.

Neither the EU nor its member states have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the bloc has been keen to show its support for the island, especially as China-EU ties sour over trade and human rights disputes.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TSMC, Taiwan
US Crypto Technical Working Group Appoints Himanshu B Patel as Chief Development, Energy Advisor

Related Stories

Taiwan, Home to TSMC, Sees 'Enormous' Room for Chip Cooperation With EU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Hi-Res Renders, Key Specifications Leak
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  10. The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. DeFi Giant Aave Launches Decentralised Social Media Platform Lens Protocol
  4. New State Mobile Downtime Announced by Krafton for February 10 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  5. Motorola Said to Be Working on 5 New Phones, Renders Surface Online Before Official Announcement
  6. Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel
  7. Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
  8. Japan’s Line Pay to Add Native Crypto Token LINK as Payment Option at Select Digital Merchants
  9. Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse
  10. Focus on Electric, Hybrid Vehicles as India Sees Shift in Mobility: Deloitte Consumer Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.