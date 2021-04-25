Technology News
loading

Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted a link confirming the transaction to Indian entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal who started the campaign.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 25 April 2021 11:01 IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India

Ehtereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin tweeted the proof of transaction

Highlights
  • Buterin thanked Sandeep Nailwal for organising the relief fund
  • Nailwal plans to use the funds to get oxygen, food, vaccine costs
  • At the time of writing the 100 ETH donated was worth Rs. 1.64 crores

Ehtereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted a proof of transfer of 100 ETH and 100 MKR, worth approximately $606,110 (roughly Rs. 4.5 crores), for use in COVID-19 relief in India. Ethereum, the open-source blockchain software founded in 2014, is used to build contracts on the blockchain, and has recently been in the news a lot because of its use in the making and transferring of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — digital collectibles that can be uniquely identified and held by individuals. Ethereum has a currency called Ether that is the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin.

Given the scale and scope of the tragedy that coronavirus is causing in India, many relief efforts have sprung into action, ranging from individuals giving their time and helping people coordinate and find resources, to companies donating money for oxygen and other emergency supplies. People around the world are also coming to support India, and Buterin's donation should help encourage the global cryptocurrency community to make a difference here.

On his Twitter account, the technology founder posted a pair of links to EtherScan, an independent platform for sharing blockchain data built for Ethereum, which showed a transaction of 100 MKR (Maker) and 100 ETH (Ether), that hold a combined market value of over $600,000, or over Rs. 4.5 crores.

In the tweet, Buterin thanked Indian tech founder Sandeep Nailwal for organising the COVID-19 relief fund, and also thanked Indian-origin technology investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan for signal boosting the campaign.

According to Nailwal's tweets, he plans to use the funds to get oxygen, food, and possibly even cover the cost of vaccines for poor people, and he has promised that all the spending will be published publicly for complete transparency.

Although you can't use cryptocurrencies like this to directly fund relief efforts as they're not widely accepted as currency, despite the name, there is a high market value placed around these tokens; Bitcoin is the largest and most famous, but many others including Ether, Litecoin, and of late, Dogecoin, have become very much in demand. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is at Rs. 37,12,394, while Ethereum is currently selling for Rs. 1,63,519, and Litecoin will cost you Rs. 16,829 to buy one unit. This means that the fund can be used to generate a lot of money that can in turn be spent on this crisis.

Although Buterin seems to have made this donation in his personal capacity, the Ethereum Foundation has also made significant donations in the past. Last year, the foundation reportedly donated 1,125 ETH to UNICEF, that was at the time worth $262,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 crores at the time). Before that, in 2019, the foundation donated approximately $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore at the time) in Bitcoin and Ether to UNICEF's experimental crypto fund.

The fund has been used to make investments around the world and the 2020 donation was used to make investments to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, the UNICEF spokesperson said in a press statement. According to the report, UNICEF in startups in countries including India, Argentina, China, and Turkey.

One such recipient is the Indian startup StaTwig, which is currently working on a project described on its website as a Vaccine Ledger, that can be used for unit level traceability of vaccines, detection of expired products, cold chain monitoring, and more.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, COVID 19, COVID 19 Relief
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
NASA Shares Image of a Luminous Blue Star for Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st Birthday

Related Stories

Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  3. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert
  4. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  5. Ethereurm Co-Founder Donates Over $600,000 in Tokens for COVID-19 Relief
  6. Watch Actor Shruti Haasan Unbox Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Tested Playback Speed for Voice Messages in Public Beta
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9
  10. Xiaomi, OnePlus to Help With COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India
  2. How to Check CIBIL Score Online
  3. NASA Shares Image of a Luminous Blue Star for Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st Birthday
  4. Spotify Said to Launch Podcast Subscription Service Soon
  5. Disney Imagineering Brings ‘Groot’ to Life as an Amazing New Robot With Its Project Kiwi
  6. Astronauts Aboard SpaceX Endeavour Safely Reach International Space Station
  7. Xiaomi to Donate Rs. 3 Crore for Oxygen Cylinders, OnePlus to Help Amplify COVID-19 Emergencies
  8. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed for April 29, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  9. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert in Chile
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Has Actor Shruti Haasan Brimming With Excitement: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com