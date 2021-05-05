Technology News
Elon Musk Asks Twitter for Ideas for SNL Skits Ahead of His Next Appearance

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO suggests ideas such as ‘woke James Bond’ and ‘Baby Shark Tank’

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 May 2021 13:10 IST
Ahead of his appearance, Musk is crowd-sourcing ideas on social media

Highlights
  • Elon Musk is set to host the show on Sunday (May 8)
  • Musk has also spoken about colonising the Moon someday
  • Musk is often credited for the stupendous rise of the Dogecoin

Elon Musk, the very enterprising mind behind successful tech companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink, appears to have run out of ideas for his next gig on the Saturday Night Live. So, now the billionaire tycoon is asking his more than 52 million Twitter followers to send him skit ideas he should perform on the highly popular television show. He started by pitching some of his own sketch premises. Musk is set to host the show on Sunday (May 8) and he will be joined by musician Miley Cyrus as a guest, according to SNL.

Ahead of his appearance, Musk, who has also spoken about colonising the Moon someday, is crowd-sourcing ideas on social media. The 49-year-old tweeted, “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

Some of his ideas included, “woke James Bond”, “Irony Man”, “The Dogefather”, and “Baby Shark Tank”.

Musk is often credited for the stupendous rise of the Dogecoin. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency began its first major rally in February this year after Musk posted a series of tweets about it. Now, it is again on a frenzied run ahead of Musk's SNL appearance.

For Irony Man, a spoof on Marvel Comic Universe's popular superhero character, Breaking Bad actor Daniel Moncada posted a video of Musk's face juxtaposed on actor Robert Downey Jr's “Iron Man” character, and said, “We are with you”.

Some Twitter users also took the opportunity to poke him on the financial issues surrounding Tesla of late. Quoth the Raven touched on Tesla's late financial struggles and said Musk should pretend to be making monetary gains by selling electric vehicles.

