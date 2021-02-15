Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins

"Too much concentration is the only real issue," Musk said in a tweet.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 15 February 2021 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Dogecoin jumped to $0.05798 (roughly Rs. 4) according to data on cryptocurrency website Coindesk

Highlights
  • Announcement comes on heels of a social media embrace of Bitcoin by Musk
  • Bitcoin's value has risen by about 50 percent this year
  • Musk is an expert at disrupting corporate norms

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday that he supports major holders of the meme-based digital currency Dogecoin selling most of their coins, adding that he felt too much concentration in Dogecoin was the "real issue".

"If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo", Musk said in a tweet.

A well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, Musk has weighed in regularly on the recent frenzy in retail investment, driving up prices of Dogecoin and shares of US video game chain GameStop.

Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla revealed on February 8 it had bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 10,890 crores) of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

The announcement comes on the heels of a cheeky social media embrace of Bitcoin by Musk, and marks the latest step in the mainstreaming of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin's value has risen by about 50 percent this year, but skeptics say it is still highly volatile and regulators warn it is vulnerable to illicit use.

Musk, an expert at disrupting corporate norms as well as economic structures, had briefly changed his Twitter bio to simply read "#bitcoin.

He also has taken to social media in recent days to promote Dogecoin, another digital money that was originally launched as a joke but has suddenly become more valuable.

Dogecoin jumped to $0.05798 (roughly Rs. 4) according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk. Earlier this month, Musk first tweeted "Doge" and immediately followed it up with "Dogecoin is the people's crypto"

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Elon Musk
Apple Car: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess 'Not Afraid' of iPhone Maker’s Electric Vehicle
Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  9. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
  3. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  8. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com