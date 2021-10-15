Technology News
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets He Is in Talks With Airlines to Install Starlink Broadband

Starlink, the satellite Internet unit of SpaceX, plans to deploy 12,000 satellites.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2021 10:25 IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets He Is in Talks With Airlines to Install Starlink Broadband

Musk didn’t specify which airlines were approached

Highlights
  • Elon Musk didn’t clarify which airlines were approached
  • No information on when installation would occur
  • SpaceX said Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service owned by his rocket company SpaceX.

Musk, who is known for his Twitter banter, announcements and lively interactions with followers, did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet. It was not immediately clear which airlines were approached or when installation would occur.

Shares of in-flight Internet provider Gogo fell to an intraday low of 5.7 percent before recouping some of the losses in afternoon trading.

Starlink, the satellite Internet unit of SpaceX, plans to deploy 12,000 satellites. SpaceX has said the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,980 crores).

It is one of a growing number of companies making small satellites that also includes Amazon's Kuiper, Britain's OneWeb, venture capital-backed Planet, and Raytheon's Blue Canyon Technologies.

Musk currently helms companies including electric-car maker Tesla, rocket startup SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

