Technology News
loading

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC

Amazon accused Musk of ignoring a variety of government-imposed rules, including several FAA requirements.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2021 12:20 IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC

Last week, SpaceX accused Amazon in its own filing with the FCC of seeking to delay SpaceX's plan

Highlights
  • Amazon on August 25 asked the FCC to reject a proposed SpaceX revision
  • NASA in April awarded its Moon lander contract to SpaceX
  • Blue Origin heavily contested it and eventually sued the US government

Amazon told US regulators on Wednesday that Elon Musk does not believe government regulations apply to the billionaire who heads Tesla Inc and SpaceX as the companies spar over rival satellite-based internet plans.

In a harshly worded filing with the Federal Communications Commission, Amazon accused Musk of ignoring a variety of government-imposed rules, including several Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

"Whether it is launching satellites with unlicensed antennas, launching rockets without approval, building an unapproved launch tower, or re-opening a factory in violation of a shelter-in-place order, the conduct of SpaceX and other Musk-led companies makes their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks," Amazon wrote. "If the FCC regulated hypocrisy, SpaceX would be keeping the commission very busy."

Both SpaceX and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The FCC and FAA declined to comment.

Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,700 crores) network of over 3,000 satellites that will provide high-speed Internet from space, faces stiff competition from SpaceX's Starlink network.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk are rivals in the private space launch business. Bezos' Blue Origin has challenged the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's decision to award a $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,370 crores) lunar lander contract to SpaceX.

Amazon on August 25 asked the FCC to reject a proposed SpaceX revision to its satellite configuration plans, saying it was at odds with FCC rules and left "nearly every major detail unsettled."

Last week, SpaceX accused Amazon in its own filing with the FCC of seeking to delay SpaceX's plan, saying it was "only the latest in its continuing efforts to slow down competition."

SpaceX added: "While SpaceX has proceeded to deploy more than 1,700 satellites, Amazon has yet to even attempt to address the radiofrequency interference and orbital debris issues that must be resolved before Amazon can deploy its constellation."

SpaceX suggested Amazon "as it falls behind competitors ... is more than willing to use regulatory and legal processes to create obstacles designed to delay those competitors from leaving Amazon even further behind."

Amazon's filing said "SpaceX has just one name for any private company that dares point out its flouting of laws and regulations: 'anticompetitive.'"

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Tesla, SpaceX, FCC, FAA, Project Kuiper, Starlink
NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18

Related Stories

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  6. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  7. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  8. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  9. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
  2. Facebook, Apple, More Big Tech's Small Deals to Be Scrutinised at US FTC Meeting
  3. Facebook Questions British Watchdog's Authority to Order Giphy Sale
  4. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC
  5. NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India, Hint at Imminent Launch
  8. Cryptocurrency Being Eyed by Central Banks of Honduras, Guatemala, Following El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags
  10. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com