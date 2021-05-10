Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Reveals He Suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome on Saturday Night Live

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX also called Dogecoin a ‘hussle’, which was followed by a major drop in its price.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2021 10:34 IST
Elon Musk Reveals He Suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome on Saturday Night Live

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @elonmusk

Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself

Highlights
  • Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum
  • Musk's mother, Maye, joined him on stage
  • Cryptocurrency jokes popped up throughout the show

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of Saturday Night Live, saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show.

Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that is associated with difficulty in social interaction, and sometimes is referred to as high functioning autism.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alumni Dan Aykroyd has spoken in interviews about being diagnosed with a mild form of Asperger's. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2003.

Many had wondered how Musk would handle himself during a live comedy show. The answer was that he, and the show's writers, sought to soften the rough edges of Musk's public persona. Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself, including his penchant for provocative tweets and the time he smoked a joint on a podcast.

"To anyone I've offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I would be a chill, normal dude?"

Musk's mother, Maye, joined him on stage and the two made a joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted. Cryptocurrency jokes popped up throughout the show. In one sketch, Musk was cast as a bow-tie wearing cryptocurrency expert on the show's Weekend Update segment. Dogecoin and other digital currencies had surged in price ahead of Musk's SNL appearance.

Dogecoin fell during the show and was last down about 12 percent from late Friday at around $0.53 (roughly Rs. 40). It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73 (roughly Rs. 50).

Musk was most convincing playing a version of himself as head of SpaceX dealing with an emergency on a Martian colony. The crisis had a happy ending, until it didn't.

In the end, Musk will keep his day jobs. Still, the Saturday Night Live appearance offered plenty of synergies with his real gigs as "technoking" and Chief Executive of Tesla, head of rocket launch company SpaceX and even chief of the Boring Company, a tunnel construction venture.

Musk got days of attention across all forms of media ahead of the show, and shared the spotlight with a prototype of Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck that Tesla brought to Manhattan on Friday. Video of the hulking, angular pickup prowling Manhattan streets blew up on social media.

During the show, a Tesla supercharger made an incongruous cameo appearance in a skit set in an old West saloon. Musk played a gunslinger who had developed an electric horse, and advocated tunneling through the earth to escape a shootout.

Musk often boasts that Tesla doesn't spend billions on advertising the way established automakers do. He doesn't have to so long as he has access to platforms like Twitter or Saturday Night Live.

Musk's appearance also boosted NBCUniversal. The media company used Musk's global celebrity - and the controversy surrounding his appearance on a stage normally reserved for film stars or professional comedians - to get attention for launching the "Saturday Night Live" franchise beyond the confines of broadcast television. The company said Saturday's show was streamed live via Alphabey's YouTube to more than 100 countries.


© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SNL, Saturday Night Live, SpaceX, Tesla, Dogecoin
Clubhouse Android App Public Beta Launched in US After Popularity Dwindles

Related Stories

Elon Musk Reveals He Suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome on Saturday Night Live
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
  3. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  4. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
  6. Pentagon Watchdog Starts Probe Into US Defence’s Handling of UFOs
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Should You Pick Mi 11 Ultra Against Other Flagship Phones in Its Segment?
  9. CoWIN Gets Security Code to Minimise Errors for COVID-19 Vaccination
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Will Launch DOGE-1 Satellite to the Moon Funded With Dogecoin in 2022
  2. Elon Musk Reveals He Suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome on Saturday Night Live
  3. Clubhouse Android App Public Beta Launched in US After Popularity Dwindles
  4. WhatsApp Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mama Love Sticker Pack: Here’s How You Can Download
  5. US FTC States Repair Restrictions Imposed by Manufacturers Impact Consumer Rights, Small Businesses
  6. This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl
  7. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Surface as Its Amazon Landing Page Goes Live Ahead of May 13 Launch
  8. Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon
  9. Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab
  10. Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com