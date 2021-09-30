Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Advises Jeff Bezos to Spend Energy on Reaching Orbit Than Filing Lawsuits as Space Rivalry Heats Up

Elon Musk Advises Jeff Bezos to Spend Energy on Reaching Orbit Than Filing Lawsuits as Space Rivalry Heats Up

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' long-running rivalry is about more than just the coveted NASA contract.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 September 2021 11:21 IST
Elon Musk Advises Jeff Bezos to Spend Energy on Reaching Orbit Than Filing Lawsuits as Space Rivalry Heats Up

Elon Musk has been vocal about his criticism of Jeff Bezos on social media

Highlights
  • Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been locked in a feud over a NASA contract
  • NASA awarded the moon lander contract in its entirety to SpaceX
  • Bezos' Blue Origin has contested it and sued NASA

It appears the long-running feud between Elon Musk and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos has surpassed the lower Earth orbit and gone extra-terrestrial. After Bezos's Blue Origin challenged a NASA contract to Musk's SpaceX for developing a lander to take astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972, Musk called out Bezos on social media. But now, he is taking a more frontal route, bluntly telling the Amazon founder to devote more time to reach the orbit than filing lawsuits. “You cannot sue your way to the Moon,” Musk said during an interview recently.

Their rivalry spans more than just the coveted NASA contract. Blue Origin has also protested SpaceX's Starlink project with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

During the interview at the Code conference in Los Angeles, journalist Kara Swisher asked him how he felt about Bezos suing SpaceX over the NASA contract. Musk said, “I think he should put more of his energy into getting to orbit than lawsuits. You cannot sue your way to the Moon. No matter how good your lawyers are.”

“So why isn't Bezos doing that”, Swisher asked. To which, Musk said he doesn't know.

In April, the American space agency decided to award the contract to build the lunar lander – dubbed the Human Landing System (HLS) – to a single entity, instead of choosing two companies. In this case, it was SpaceX. Blue Origin objected to the decision but it failed. The company then sued NASA, alleging that the agency unjustly granted the contract to Musk-owned SpaceX.

Amazon then turned the heat on the Starlink project, following which Musk tweeted in late August, “Turns out Bezos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.”

During the interview, Swisher asked Musk whether he had talked to Bezos about the lawsuits. He said cryptically, “Not verbally, just... subtweets.”

He was also asked about the tourism element in space exploration that only billionaires could afford. Musk defended the space companies, who are charging a hefty fee for a seat on their spacecraft, saying when cellphones were invented some people paid for these expensive gadgets initially and that's why they are inexpensive now and everybody can afford them. Asked whether we should thank billionaires for going to space, Musk said, “It doesn't have to be on top of your Thank You-list. I am saying that when there is new technology it is necessarily expensive.”

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin, NASA
iPhone 13 Pro Max May Offer Up to 27W Charging Speeds, Fully Charges in Under 90 Minutes: New Tests Indicate
Lenovo Yoga 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition Windows 11 Laptop With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched

Related Stories

Elon Musk Advises Jeff Bezos to Spend Energy on Reaching Orbit Than Filing Lawsuits as Space Rivalry Heats Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Wireless Gamepad Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  10. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 to Launch in 2022 Along With Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73: Report
  4. ‘Not Possible to Destroy Cryptocurrencies’: Elon Musk Says Governments Can Only Crunch Crypto Growth Rate
  5. Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  7. iOS 15 Bugs Deleting Photos, Freezing Mail App, More; Siri Removes Voice Commands That Help Visually Challenged Users
  8. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders and Specifications Leaked, Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity Tipped
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones With ANC, Sony WF-C500 Earbuds Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com