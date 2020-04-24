Technology News
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos among US billionaires gaining net worth in pandemic: Report

Musk holds an 18.5 percent stake in Tesla shares that has soared over 73 percent since the beginning of the year.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2020
In the last decade, wealth of US billionaires jumped over 80.6 percent adjusted for inflation

Highlights
  • Bezos owns about 15.1 percent in Amazon stock
  • Zoom founder Eric Yuan saw a $1-billion jump in total net worth
  • 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the meantime

The combined wealth of America's billionaires, including Amazo founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla chief Elon Musk, increased nearly 10 percent during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS). The wealth surge of America's richest men happened during a period that saw as many as 22 million Americans file for unemployment. Even as the broader economy faced a recession, tech and stay-at-home stocks like Zoom have rallied in recent weeks, due to a surge in usage of video conferencing and remote work technology, thus boosting the net worth of billionaire founders with holdings in those companies.

"This is the tale of two pandemics, with very unequal sacrifice," said Chuck Collins, a co-author of the report.

During the period between January 1 to April 10 this year, 34 of the country's wealthiest billionaires have seen their net worth increase by tens of millions of dollars, the report said.

According to the IPS report, eight of these billionaires including Bezos, Zoom founder Eric Yuan and Musk saw a $1-billion (roughly Rs. 7,600 crores) jump in their total net worth.

Musk holds an 18.5 percent stake in Tesla shares, which has soared over 73 percent since the beginning of the year as traders looked beyond the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bezos owns about 15.1 percent in Amazon stock, which has gained nearly 31 percent this year as online orders on its platform have surged due to people staying indoors.

In the last decade, wealth of US billionaires jumped over 80.6 percent adjusted for inflation, the report added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Eric Yuan, Tesla, Amazon, Zoom, Billionaires
