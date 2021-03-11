Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Gains $25 Billion in Just One Day to Set a New Milestone

This helps Musk close the gap with the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos.

By Venus Feng, Bloomberg | Updated: 11 March 2021 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Gains $25 Billion in Just One Day to Set a New Milestone

Musk and Bezos have been battling for top spot on Bloomberg wealth index since Musk took over in January

Highlights
  • US tech shares staged a stellar rally on Tuesday
  • Elon Musk became the world's richest man in January
  • Since then, Bezos regained the title of world’s richest person

Elon Musk just hit a new milestone: He made a record $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,81,610 crore) in one day.

Tesla's 20 percent jump on Tuesday - its biggest in more than a year - pushed the billionaire founder's fortune to $174 billion (roughly Rs. 12,64,250 crore), closing the gap with Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The top 10 largest wealth gainers, all from the tech industry, added $54 billion (roughly Rs. 3,92,350 crore) combined.

After three weeks of declines that sent the Nasdaq 100 Index down 11 percent from a peak, US tech shares staged a stellar rally on Tuesday that lifted almost all of the gauge's members. The surge in Bezos's Amazon helped him gain $6 billion (roughly Rs. 43,600 crore), taking his net worth to $180 billion (roughly Rs. 13,07,750 crore), while Colin Huang of Chinese online shopping platform Pinduoduo Inc. added almost as much.

$25 Billion in one day
Musk and Bezos have been battling for the top spot on the Bloomberg wealth index since the Tesla founder took over in January, the month his fortune hit $210 billion (roughly Rs. 15,25,370 crore). Since then, Bezos regained the title of world's richest as shares of the electric-car maker sank as much as 36 percent. Now the two tycoons are less than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 43,580 crore) apart.

On Tuesday, Tesla also benefited from an upgrade by New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, who recommended buying the stock, and a rally in Bitcoin.

The gains contrast with the remarkable fall of China's bottled-water king Zhong Shanshan, who in December unseated India's Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person and surpassed Warren Buffett in January, becoming the sixth-wealthiest in the world. Zhong is now the biggest loser of the year and has dropped off the list of the top 15 on the Bloomberg ranking. Tencent's Pony Ma is back to being China's richest, with a fortune of almost $64 billion (roughly Rs. 4,64,910 crore).

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Amazon, Jeff Bezos
Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Motorola Teases New Snapdragon 870 SoC Powered Phone, Could Be G100

Related Stories

Elon Musk Gains $25 Billion in Just One Day to Set a New Milestone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  4. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  6. Poco X3 Pro Many Launch in India on March 30, Company Tweet Suggests
  7. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users: What It Means
  2. Gmail for Android Gets New Button That Makes It Easier to Copy and Paste Email Addresses
  3. iPhone 12 Assembly Starts in India, Apple Announces
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G
  6. TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says
  7. Netflix Mobile+ Plan Returns to India at Lower Rs. 299 Price Point in New Test
  8. iPhone 12 mini Production Will Be Reduced for H1 2021 as Part of Broader Adjustment: Report
  9. Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Gets Preview Option to Show Pages Before Opening Fully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com