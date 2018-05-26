Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elon Musk 'Exactly Wrong' on AI, Says Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

 
, 26 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk 'Exactly Wrong' on AI, Says Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

Highlights

  • Elon Musk says AI can spark World War III
  • He also says AI can become an immortal dictator
  • Eric Schmidt says AI "will make people smarter"

Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk's skepticism about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on human beings is "exactly wrong," former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has said.

Musk thinks that AI is bad for humanity and may spark World War III.

"I think Elon is exactly wrong" about AI, Schmidt said during the "VivaTech" conference in Paris on Friday.

"Musk is concerned about the possible misuse of this technology and I am too but I am more convinced by the overwhelming benefit of AI," tech website CNET quoted Schmidt as saying.

"AI will make people smarter and this will be a net gain," said Schmidt who is currently a board member of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Earlier, during the same event, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - who has been in verbal spat with Musk over AI for long - expressed optimism about the possibilities of AI.

"I think that AI is going to unlock a huge amount of positive things, whether that's helping to identify and cure diseases, to help cars drive more safely, to help keep our communities safe," he was quoted as saying.

Musk recently warned that if not regulated or controlled soon, AI will become an "immortal dictator" and there will be no escape for humans.

"At least when there's an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for an AI there would be no death. It would live forever, and then you'd have an immortal dictator, from which we could never escape," he said in a new documentary titled "Do You Trust This Computer?"

Musk has always been a critic of AI and asked for stiff regulations to curb the technology.

In a recent tweet, Musk said that people should be more concerned with AI than the risk posed by North Korea.

"If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Musk tweeted.

Musk has also quit the board of OpenAI, a non-profit AI research company he co-founded that aims to promote and develop friendly AI that benefits the humanity.

In a recent public spat with Zuckerberg, Musk said: "I've talked to Mark about this (AI). His understanding of the subject is limited".

Zuckerberg replied: "I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios -- I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eric Schmidt, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg
HMD Global Teases Launch of 'Charged Up' Nokia Smartphone for May 29
Best AC deals
Elon Musk 'Exactly Wrong' on AI, Says Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  3. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  4. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  5. Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched
  6. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo X21 Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  9. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 15000 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.