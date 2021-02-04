Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent

Elon Musk previously influenced the value of Bitcoin, as well as stocks of GameStop and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2021 15:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @elonmusk

Dogecoin jumped to $0.05798 (roughly Rs. 4) according to data on blockchain website Coindesk

Highlights
  • Musk first tweeted "Doge"
  • Musk's tweets about certain companies have sent their prices soaring
  • Shares in GameStop, Etsy and CD Projekt have jumped thus

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged more than 50 percent on Thursday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted his support for it, two days after he said he was to take a break from Twitter "for a while".

Dogecoin jumped to $0.05798 (roughly Rs. 4) according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk. Musk first tweeted "Doge" and immediately followed it up with "Dogecoin is the people's crypto".

The Tesla chief's tweets about certain companies and cryptocurrencies have sent their prices soaring in recent weeks. Shares in GameStop, Etsy, and CD Projekt have jumped following comments on his Twitter account about them.

In the crypto world, him putting a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter bio sent the most popular currency flying last Friday. He has since taken the tag off.

Meanwhile, rival cryptocurrency ethereum is also on a record setting spree as investors buy it before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Ethereum rose to record high of $1,698.56 (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakhs) before giving up some of those gains to trade 2.7 percent lower in early london trading. Bitcoin, the most popular crypto currency, also fell 1.2 percent to $37,184 (roughly Rs. 27 lakhs).

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 72,97,400 crores) for the first time earlier in January.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Elon Musk, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Over Rule Violations

Related Stories

Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  4. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  5. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  6. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  7. Poco M3 First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Revised With ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Speaker With Up to 16 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro Could Be Launched in India in March; Oppo F21 May Debut in Second Half of 2021: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  4. Android TV Getting Google TV-Like Home Screen Interface; YouTube App for Older Apple TV Models to Go Offline
  5. Huawei Mate X2 Confirmed to Come With Kirin 9000 SoC, Alleged Render Show Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras
  6. Zoom Adds Features to Help Users Transition Back to Working From Offices, Gets Virtual Receptionist
  7. Global Smartphone Sales to Grow Over 11 Percent in 2021, Led By Affordable 5G Handsets: Gartner
  8. BSNL Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Updated to Offer ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calls
  9. Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Mirrorless Camera With 10.2-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. Elon Musk Dogecoin Support on Twitter Makes Cryptocurrency Soar 50 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com