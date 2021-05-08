Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has warned his 53 million followers on Twitter against investing their life savings into cryptocurrency.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 May 2021 13:05 IST
Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing

Elon Musk will make an appearance on Saturday Night Live

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has sounded a note of caution for cryptocurrency investors
  • Musk had sent out a number of tweets popularising Dogecoin
  • Elon Musk is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who is a key proponent in the latest surge of cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has sounded a note of caution for those who are investing or want to invest in cryptocurrency. This comes ahead of his Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance where he is expected to talk about his support for cryptocurrency and making humanity a multi-planet species. Musk warned his 53 million social media followers against investing their life-savings into cryptocurrency via a tweet, in which he also shared a video of an interview he did with TMZ in February.

In the video, Musk says people should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency. “That's unwise.” But he then adds that there is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of Earth, but it's not yet clear which one it is going to be. Musk does not rule out the possibility of having a multiple currency system future.

The TMZ interview from February was around the time Musk sent out a number of tweets popularising Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency began its first major rally in February this year after Musk posted a series of tweets about it. Now, it is again on a frenzied run ahead of Musk's SNL appearance.

Towards the end of the video, Musk warns again, “Like I said, don't take too much risk on crypto”. Twitter users seem to have liked the candidness of the billionaire tycoon and commented with sharp memes praising him while some others just had fun being there.

A few days ago, Musk sent out tweets seeking skit ideas for his SNL appearance, and his followers wanted him to talk about Dogecoin. That is believed to have fuelled a frenzied rise in the value of the meme currency to an all-time high over the past week.

On Saturday (at the time of writing), the value of Dogecoin stood at $0.715669 (roughly Rs 50). Created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the digital currency, like Bitcoin, offers recourse to the inadequacies of traditional banking systems. It was never meant to succeed and was used and traded for a long time as a joke.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, SpaceX
What Makes Samsung’s Crystal 4K Better than Normal 4K TVs?

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists Monetise Content
  5. WhatsApp Scraps May 15 Deadline for Accepting Its New Privacy Policy Terms
  6. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  7. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Out: Watch It Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Spotted on India Site, Expected to Launch Soon
  9. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  10. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab
  2. Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
  3. US Senator Found Driving While Pretending to Work From Home During Zoom Call: See What Gave Him Away
  4. CoWIN Gets 4-Digit Security Code to Minimise Errors for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  5. Chip Shortage: Auto Sector Urges US Congress to Help Fund Semiconductor Production
  6. BMW Confirms Its 2021 Targets Despite Worsening Chip Shortages
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
  8. Chinese Rocket Debris Set to Plunge Back Into Earth by Early Sunday: US Research Centre
  9. Dogecoin in Spotlight as Cryptocurrency Backer Elon Musk Makes SNL Appearance
  10. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Captures Audio, Video of Ingenuity Helicopter Flight: Watch It Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com