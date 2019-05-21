Election Results 2019: Top 5 Ways To Check Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Online

The result of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election that concluded on May 19 will be declared on May 23 - the day votes are counted. Exit polls suggest that Narendra Modi is likely to get a second term as Prime Minister, predicting that the BJP-led NDA will safely cross the 300-seat mark, a comfortable majority. The exit polls also predict that the Congress-led UPA will get little over 110 seats. While exit polls broadly show the trend in which citizens have voted, their accuracy is not always certain. Counting of votes will begin at 8am IST on Thursday, May 23 and the result is expected to be known by the evening. The Lok Sabha election is held every five years to elect members of parliament to represent the 543 constituencies covering the entire nation. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the election commission due to large amounts of cash being seized during a raid. To reach a majority mark in parliament, a political party or alliance must win more than half the overall seats (543) in the Lok Sabha - which is 272.

The recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2019 was the world's largest democratic polling exercise in which more than 900 million of the total 1.3 billion citizens were eligible to vote.

Here are the top 5 ways to get the fastest updates on counting day, and check the Lok Sabha election 2019 result online:

1) The NDTV App and NDTV Website - NDTV has been the go-to website (www.ndtv.com) and mobile application to get the fastest, latest and most accurate data on elections in India. NDTV.com has remained the most trusted news website, known for its in-depth and thorough analysis of the election trends and election results. Click here to get the latest updates and result of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. If you are on your mobile phone, you can download the official NDTV app on all mobile platforms, including Android and iOS. If you are on Android, go to the Google Play Store and download the NDTV or NDTV Lite app. The NDTV Lite app will help you save mobile data. If you are on an Apple device, go to the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and download the NDTV app.

2) NDTV Khabar website and mobile app - While NDTV.com will bring you the Lok Sabha election result in English, NDTV Khabar will bring you the fastest updates on counting day, as well as the Lok Sabha election result in Hindi. For Lok Sabha election result and updates in Bengali, please click here. For Lok Sabha election result and updates in Tamil, please click here.

3) Online search engines - Searching for the relevant keywords on online search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc., is another method by which you can get the latest updates and result of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On your laptop, desktop or cell phone, search for 'Election Results', 'Election Results 2019', 'Lok Sabha Election Result 2019', 'Results With NDTV', or a variant of these keywords on Google, Yahoo, Bing, etc.

4) Social media - Searching for the Lok Sabha election result 2019 on social media is a great way of getting lightning-fast updates, stats, quotes, and needless to say, the Lok Sabha election result. Of the various social media platforms, like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc., NDTV's verified Twitter handle will give you the fastest, most accurate and in-depth coverage and data of the Lok Sabha election result. Just go on Twitter and search for 'NDTV' or '@ndtv' and follow us, or search with the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV or #LokSabhaElections2019.

5) Election Commission of India website and app - The official website of the Election Commission will also give the Lok Sabha election result. Once the result is declared, the election body also releases a detailed statistical report of the elections. Click here to go the website. Click here to get the mobile app on Android.