Election Results 2019: How to Check Election Result Online via Google, App, Website

The results for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections came to an end on May 19 after voting on the last phase of elections ended. There are a number of ways to check the election results. The election results can be checked on the NDTV website and app as well as on Google and social media. The counting of the votes will begin early morning on May 23.

To track the election results with NDTV, if you're on a laptop, computer or cell phone, simply open your web browser and type ndtv.com.

If you are on your cell phone, apart from visiting the NDTV website, you can download the official NDTV app on all mobile platforms, including Android and Apple. If you are on Android, go to the App Store and download the NDTV app. If you are on Apple, go to the iOS store on your iPhone and download the NDTV app.

There are now two versions of the NDTV app. The first is the regular app, while the second is NDTV Lite. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go.

The third method to track elections is through Google. On your laptop, desktop or cell phone, search for ‘Election Results' or ‘Election Results 2019' or a variant of the keywords on Google.

Google will display the results of the elections as they come.

Another method to track elections is through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.