Election 2019: Get Quickest Live Updates of Election Results

Election results for the Indian general elections of 2019 will be announced later today, deciding who will constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. Counting of the votes will be conducted on Thursday, May 23, and the results of the election announced the same day. While we're waiting for the result announcements, you can catch the live election results 2019 updates in a number of ways. Here, we've detailed all the ways you can get the quickest live updates of the election results. So whether you're on the move, glued to the TV, working on a computer, or in a busy meeting, here's how you can catch all the election results action live.

How to get the quickest live updates of election results:

NDTV 24x7, NDTV India

If you're near a TV, the quickest way to get election results live is via the NDTV 24x7 news channel, or the NDTV India news channel. You will find it accessible on the top DTH providers in the country, namely, Airtel, D2h, Dish TV, and Tata Sky. We've listed the channel numbers for you to quickly navigate.

Channel Name Airtel Digital TV D2h Dish TV Tata Sky NDTV 24x7 369 351 761 604 NDTV India 317 305 659 506

Prasar Bharti YouTube live stream

Prasar Bharti and Google have partnered to launch a dedicated live stream for Election Results 2019. Those that open the YouTube website on their computer or YouTube app on their smartphones, will see a election results live stream from DD News that will be live updating election 2019 results. Users will also have the option to choose between 14 other regional DD stations, including DD National. The DD News live stream kicks off at 8am, and you can catch it here:

NDTV website

Of course, if you're near a computer or are using your mobile browser, you can navigate to the NDTV Elections Hub for all the updates surrounding the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, as well as a dedicated NDTV Elections Results Hub. While these pages are in English, the NDTV Khabar website's dedicated Elections page and the NDTV India Hindi News app on Android and iOS will give you all your live results updates.

NDTV App, NDTV Lite app

One of the best ways to stay on top of all the updates of election results 2019, is via the NDTV app. It is available for both Android and iOS via their respective official app stores. NDTV also has the NDTV Lite app for Android, a lightweight app that has a very small download and installation size, and is suitable for areas with limited connectivity.

NDTV Twitter handle

Of course, you can also stay up-to-date with the latest election results updates via the NDTV Twitter handle. Apart from following the preceding link, you can navigate to the Twitter website or app, and search for 'NDTV' or '@ndtv' and follow us, or search with the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV or #LokSabhaElections2019.

Election Commission of India app and website

Finally, for your dose of 2019 Lok Sabha election results, you can download the official app of the Election Commission of India. Called Voter Helpline, it is available on both Android and iOS. You can also visit the official Election Commission Results 2019 page, also found here. to go the website.