Technology News
loading

eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo

eBay agreed to sell its ticket marketplace StubHub to Swiss-based rival Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo

US online giant eBay agreed to sell its ticket marketplace StubHub to Swiss-based rival Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash, the two firms announced Monday. The move will allow Viagogo, which already sells tickets for live sport, music and entertainment events, to boost its footprint to more than 70 countries around the world. The deal comes after eBay's leadership change earlier this year and announcement that it was mulling asset sales in the face of slumping profits.

"We believe this transaction is a great outcome and maximises long-term value for eBay shareholders," said Scott Schenkel, interim chief executive of eBay, who took over following the departure of CEO Devin Wenig in September.

"Over the past several months, eBay's leadership team and board of directors have been engaged in a thorough review of our current strategies and portfolio, and we concluded that this was the best path forward for both eBay and StubHub."

Eric Baker, Viagogo's founder and CEO, also co-founded StubHub while in business school, but left before the business was sold to eBay in 2007.

"It has long been my wish to unite the two companies," Baker said.

"I am so proud of how StubHub has grown over the years and excited about the possibilities for our shared future. Buyers will have a wider choice of tickets, and sellers will have a wider network of buyers. Bringing these two companies together creates a win-win for fans -- more choice and better pricing."

eBay is one of the success stories of the early internet period but in recent years it failed to keep pace with rival Amazon.

In its most recent quarter, eBay profits fell by more than half to $310 million as revenues were virtually flat.

The companies said the sale is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, pending regulatory approval.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: eBay, Viagogo, StubHub
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
Cartosat-3 Launch Countdown Starts Ahead of Tomorrow’s Blast Off
Honor Smartphones
eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  3. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  4. 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X High-End CPU Teased for 2020 Launch
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. The Winners —
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cartosat-3 Launch Countdown Starts Ahead of Tomorrow’s Blast Off
  2. eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
  3. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
  4. Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
  5. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
  6. Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench; Laser Autofocus System Rumoured
  8. Netflix Steps in to Save New York's Historic Paris Theatre
  9. Intel Partners With MediaTek to Bring 5G Support to Laptops
  10. Google Fires Four Staffers Amid Protests, Accuses Them of Data-Security Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.