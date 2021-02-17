Technology News
loading

eBay-Adevinta Deal: UK Watchdog Voices Concern Over $9.2-Billion Acquisition

The deal announced in July would create the world's largest classifieds group.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2021 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
eBay-Adevinta Deal: UK Watchdog Voices Concern Over $9.2-Billion Acquisition

US group eBay owns UK online auction sites Gumtree and ebay.co.uk while Adevinta owns Shpock

Highlights
  • eBay will acquire a 33.3 percent voting stake in Adevinta
  • CMA this month said Viagogo must sell StubHub's international business
  • Adevinta and eBay will together propose legally binding solutions

Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday raised concerns over Adevinta's planned acquisition of US e-commerce group eBay's classified advertisements business, sending the Norwegian company's shares down 4.3 percent.

The $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 67,040 crores) deal announced in July would create the world's largest classifieds group, but Adevinta and eBay must first resolve the Competition and Markets Authority's concerns (CMA) to proceed with the takeover.

"The CMA is concerned the merger could lead to a loss of competition between Shpock, Gumtree, and eBay's marketplace, with only Facebook Marketplace remaining as a significant competitor," the CMA said in a statement.

"This could reduce consumer choice, increase fees or lower innovation in the supply of platforms that allow people to buy and sell goods online."

US group eBay owns UK online auction sites Gumtree and ebay.co.uk while Adevinta owns Shpock.

With the sale of its classifieds business, eBay will acquire a 33.3 percent voting stake in Adevinta and positions on the Adevinta board, the CMA also noted.

Britain accounted for less than 10 percent of the consolidated revenue of eBay's classifieds business and 1 percent of Adevinta's consolidated revenue, Adevinta said.

In the latest CMA merger investigation involving large digital companies, the watchdog said it is "thoroughly examining deals to ensure that competition is not restricted and consumers' interests are protected".

The CMA this month said Viagogo must sell StubHub's international business after its $4.05 billion (roughly Rs. 29,500 crores) purchase of eBay's ticket-reselling business.

Adevinta and eBay will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator's concerns before the deadline of February 23, Adevinta said.

The CMA would then have five working days to consider whether to accept the companies' proposals or to refer the deal for an in-depth investigation.

Adevinta shares were down 4.3 percent at 11:21 GMT (roughly Rs. 4:51pm), lagging a flat Oslo benchmark index.

The company said it would provide a further update in early March after the CMA's decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adevinta, eBay
Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available
WandaVision to Kick Off MCU Phase 4 Docuseries Assembled on March 12
eBay-Adevinta Deal: UK Watchdog Voices Concern Over $9.2-Billion Acquisition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  4. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  5. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  7. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  8. Nothing Becomes Sole Owner of Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  9. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  10. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice Isolation, and 15-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. WandaVision to Kick Off MCU Phase 4 Docuseries Assembled on March 12
  3. eBay-Adevinta Deal: UK Watchdog Voices Concern Over $9.2-Billion Acquisition
  4. Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available
  5. Google News Content Payment Row: Australia Says New Laws Already Working
  6. Amazon Quietly Acquires Australia-Based Shopify Rival Selz
  7. 5G Phones May Interfere With Aircraft Altitude Instruments, French Regulator Says
  8. Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 as It Wins More Mainstream Acceptance
  9. Bookkeeping App OKCredit on Its Journey of Building 5.5 Million Active Users
  10. Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India, Brazil, Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com