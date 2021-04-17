Technology News
loading

EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment

EasyDNS joins the likes of NBA team Dallas Mavericks as the first few organisations to accept Dogecoin as payment.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 April 2021 19:15 IST
EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment

Dogecoin value went up more than 3x this week

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has been an avid supporter of Dogecoin
  • easyDNS joins the list of companies that have warmed up to Dogecoin
  • Dogecoin appears to be following the footsteps of Bitcoin

Dogecoin seems to be riding the wave. On Saturday, it saw one more taker in the form of easyDNS, which became the first Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) registrar to accept the cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Releasing a statement, the Canadian firm said, “Continuing in our tradition of being a cryptocurrency trailblazer, we are now accepting DOGE payments for all services.” The blog post stated that they were the first to embrace the various cryptocurrencies which are currently thriving in the market.

The post added, “We were the first ICANN registrar to accept Bitcoin, the first to accept Ethereum, the first to accept Litecoin and now… DOGE.” This is a big win for the cryptocurrency that has been rising fast on the market this week.

The company also took a friendly dig at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has been an avid supporter of the digital currency. The blog included a tweet by him and said, “Remember who was there first, again (and it wasn't this guy).”

Dogecoin spiked nearly 400 percent in the past week, thanks to some cryptic and not-cryptic tweets by the likes of Musk.

With this, easyDNS joins the list of companies that have warmed up to Dogecoin in the recent past. One of the first to do so was billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who announced in March that his NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks would accept Dogecoin as payment for tickets and merchandise.

On April 14, Cuban gave his Twitter followers an update on how it was going. “FYI, the Mavs sales in Dogecoin have increased 550pct over the past month. We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise! We will never sell 1 single Doge ever,” he said.

Dogecoin found further acceptance when cryptocurrency ATM provider CoinFlip made the digital currency available for purchase at 1,800 ATMs across 46 states in the US.

Adult entertainment website PornHub also added Dogecoin to the list of cryptocurrencies it accepts along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, among others.

So far, Dogecoin appears to be following the footsteps of its successful predecessor, Bitcoin. This year, Bitcoin made it to the headlines when Musk decided to accept it as a form of payment at his company Tesla. Sharing the news, the tech billionaire wrote, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.” He added, “Tesla is using only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly.”

Musk also said that the option to pay by Bitcoin for people outside of the US will be available later this year.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, Bitcoin
Twitter Experiencing Global Outage, India Users Also Affected

Related Stories

EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  2. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Cameo, Explained
  9. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  2. Twitter Experiencing Global Outage, India Users Also Affected
  3. Vivo V21 Series Launching in Malaysia Said to Also Debut in India on April 27; Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped
  4. Ever Heard What a Spiderweb Sounds Like? It’s Spookier Than Spiders
  5. NASA Offers Stunning Pictures of Earth’s Natural Systems Taken From International Space Station
  6. Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
  7. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Cleartrip Acquisition by Flipkart Met With Fond Farewells on Indian Twitter
  9. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker, Design and Specifications Leaked
  10. Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com