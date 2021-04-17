EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment

Dogecoin seems to be riding the wave. On Saturday, it saw one more taker in the form of easyDNS, which became the first Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) registrar to accept the cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Releasing a statement, the Canadian firm said, “Continuing in our tradition of being a cryptocurrency trailblazer, we are now accepting DOGE payments for all services.” The blog post stated that they were the first to embrace the various cryptocurrencies which are currently thriving in the market.

The post added, “We were the first ICANN registrar to accept Bitcoin, the first to accept Ethereum, the first to accept Litecoin and now… DOGE.” This is a big win for the cryptocurrency that has been rising fast on the market this week.

The company also took a friendly dig at Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has been an avid supporter of the digital currency. The blog included a tweet by him and said, “Remember who was there first, again (and it wasn't this guy).”

Dogecoin spiked nearly 400 percent in the past week, thanks to some cryptic and not-cryptic tweets by the likes of Musk.

With this, easyDNS joins the list of companies that have warmed up to Dogecoin in the recent past. One of the first to do so was billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who announced in March that his NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks would accept Dogecoin as payment for tickets and merchandise.

On April 14, Cuban gave his Twitter followers an update on how it was going. “FYI, the Mavs sales in Dogecoin have increased 550pct over the past month. We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise! We will never sell 1 single Doge ever,” he said.

Dogecoin found further acceptance when cryptocurrency ATM provider CoinFlip made the digital currency available for purchase at 1,800 ATMs across 46 states in the US.

Adult entertainment website PornHub also added Dogecoin to the list of cryptocurrencies it accepts along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, among others.

So far, Dogecoin appears to be following the footsteps of its successful predecessor, Bitcoin. This year, Bitcoin made it to the headlines when Musk decided to accept it as a form of payment at his company Tesla. Sharing the news, the tech billionaire wrote, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.” He added, “Tesla is using only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly.”

Musk also said that the option to pay by Bitcoin for people outside of the US will be available later this year.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.