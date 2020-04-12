Technology News
Google Search Adds Actual Easter Eggs and 3D Easter Bunny to Mark Easter

Easter egg for Easter is a banner in search results that includes a pink bunny, yellow chicken, and baby chicken being hatched from an easter egg.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 12 April 2020 07:00 IST
Google Search Adds Actual Easter Eggs and 3D Easter Bunny to Mark Easter

Google’s latest easter egg shows up on the top-right corner of the results page

Highlights
  • Banner easter egg will show up above search results on mobile
  • Google has many more easter eggs hiding in search results
  • Search for Thanos and click on his gauntlet to see one in action

Easter Sunday is here but as you can expect, everyone will be celebrating it indoors this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. In order to add some fun to the festival, Google had added some actual (virtual) easter eggs for Easter-related searches. When you search for Easter, Easter 2020, or other similar terms, Google is showing a banner on top-right corner of the results page on desktop and above the search results on mobile. Additionally, the company has added Easter Bunny to its 3D animals collection.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the easter banner in Google search results on both desktop and mobile includes a pink, bow-wearing bunny, yellow chicken, and baby chicken being hatched from an easter egg. The banner isn't interactive, but it is certainly an interesting addition to Google search results page.

Further, Google Knowledge Panel for Easter search includes an interactive exhibit from Google Arts & Culture about “Easter traditions around the world”.

Google is known for hiding easter eggs in its search results. Some of the popular Google easter eggs include Atari Breakout, askew, flip a coin, roll a dice, Tic Tac Toe, fidget spinner, loneliest number, blink html, do a barrel roll, Thanos, and zerg rush. There are plenty more, and if you are wondering exactly watch each of them do, all you have do is search for them in Google.

easter 2020 g360 Easter egg

3D Easter Bunny can be found by searching for Easter Bunny on Google

Additionally, as mentioned, Google has added Easter Bunny to its collection of 3D animals. If you search for Easter Bunny on Google for mobile, the results show an animated 3D Easter Bunny that you can even put in your surroundings using augmented reality, as long as your phone supports it. The Easter Bunny's addition to Google's collection comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

