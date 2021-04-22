Earth Day 2021 has got a Google Doodle that highlights “how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future — one sapling at a time!” A short, animated film on the Google homepage shows a half-asleep elderly woman, sitting under a tree, leaning on its bark and reading a book, while her daughter proceeds to plant a sapling. After planting the sapling, she watches it transform into a fully grown-up tree. At the same time, she, too, grows old. This cycle just continues, with one generation passing on the lesson to the next.

While encouraging everyone to find one such small act that would help in restoring planet Earth, Google says, “It's bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful”.

The Google Doodle page for Earth Day 2021 adds, “The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour. Today's video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.”

Earth Day is celebrated across the world on April 22 to support causes related to the protection of the environment and our planet. Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin, suggested the idea of Earth Day. It was celebrated for the first time on April 22, 1970. Around 20 million people in the US had then protested against the negligence of the environment. Earth Day is celebrated globally by planting trees, clearing roadside trash, and organising various events to create awareness on sustainable living.

Talking to Google about the concept this year, World Earth Day 2021 Doodle artist Sophie Diao says that she wanted her narrative to be about the importance of trees. “I started by researching everything I could about reforestation techniques and best practices. I was inspired by the stories of people who had planted trees when they were very young and cared for them throughout their lives, and people — sometimes as a community, other times working individually — who made it a goal to reforest a place,” she adds.

