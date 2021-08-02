Technology News
e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi

e-RUPI is an electronic voucher that promotes digital payments.

By ANI | Updated: 2 August 2021 17:41 IST
e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Narendra Modi

PM Modi said at the launch that technology is being seen as a tool to help poor

Highlights
  • e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment
  • Payment to service provider is made only after transaction is completed
  • e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, an electronic voucher promoting digital payment solution.

As per Prime Minister's Office, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

"It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or Internet banking access, at the service provider," the official statement said.

The instrument has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

The statement said e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

The release said e-RUPI is expected to be a revolutionary initiative for ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana besides fertilizer subsidies.

The private sector can also leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the release said. 

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
e RUPI, Narendra Modi, National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI, UPI
e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi
