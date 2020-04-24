Technology News
PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day

e-Gram Swaraj portal is said to be a step towards complete digitisation of Gram Panchayats.

By ANI | Updated: 24 April 2020 13:44 IST
PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day

PM Modi also launched Swamitva Scheme to ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas

Highlights
  • PM Modi also launched ''Swamitva Scheme”
  • The portal will list works taken up by the Gram Panchayats
  • The portal can be accessed at egramswaraj.gov.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Sarpanchs from across the nation on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. Prime Minister also inaugurated e-Gram Swaraj portal and launched the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. Addressing Sarpanchs via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said, "Now, broadband has reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. Not only that, the number of common service centres in villages is also crossing three lakh".

Further elaborating on the e-Gram Swaraj portal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a step towards complete digitisation of Gram Panchayats and in future, it will become the single platform which will keep the records of all the works taken up by the Gram Panchayats.

> #eGramSwaraj is a step towards complete digitization of villages and will maintain all records of all developmental activities of villages and will be accessible on mobile phones: PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ during a video conference with Sarpanches today pic.twitter.com/A7fFX2jeEy > > — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 24, 2020

"All the details of the development works, the fund allocated for them, all this data will be available on the portal. And through this platform the villagers will be able to access all the data on their mobile phones which will enhance transparency," the Prime Minister said.

He also launched ''Swamitva Scheme,'' which will ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the use of drones.

Further reading: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Government Of India, E-Gram Swaraj Portal, E-Gram Swaraj
PM Modi Unveils E-Gram Swaraj Portal on Panchayati Raj Day
