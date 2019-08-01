Technology News
ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Launches E-Filing Lite for Taxpayers

e-filing Lite is now available on e-filing website.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 16:51 IST
ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Launches E-Filing Lite for Taxpayers

An “e-filing Lite” facility was launched by the Income Tax department on Thursday to facilitate easy and quick filing of returns by taxpayers. The facility is operational on the official portal of the department. The new e-filing facility comes just days after Central Board of Direct Taxes extended the due-date for filing income tax returns. The taxpayers now have until August 31 to file their income tax returns. 

"The Income Tax department is launching ''e-Filing Lite'', a lighter version of e-Filing portal with a focus on filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) by the taxpayers,"

"Income tax department is launching 'e-Filing Lite', a lighter version of e-Filing portal with a focus on filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) by the taxpayers," the department said in a public advisory. "The same can be accessed by clicking 'e-Filing Lite' button in home page. The current e-Filing portal having all the services can be accessed by clicking on 'Portal Login' button."

A senior official said a new tab for ''lite'' was provided on the web portal and once registered taxpayers log in their page, they will only be provided essential links that enable e-filing of ITRs and Form 26AS (for tax deducted at source credit). Taxpayers can download pre-filled or XML forms and view their past filed returns, among others.

Other regular tabs like e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile setting were taken off from the ''lite version'' but retained in the standard version of e-filing facility, he said.

The ''lite'' version is aimed to enable easy and quick ITR filing by all categories of taxpayers, the official said.

On July 23, the government extended the due date for filing income tax returns by individuals for financial year 2018-19 by a month till August 31.

Written with inputs from PTI

ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Launches E-Filing Lite for Taxpayers
