DuckDuckGo Is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Default Search Engine

DuckDuckGo responded to Dorsey's compliment with a witty tweet.

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 16:46 IST

Highlights
  • Jack Dorsey recently revealed that he has stopped using Google
  • I love DuckDuckGo: Dorsey
  • Happy to have you on the on the Duck side, DuckDuckGo responded

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey recently revealed that he has stopped using Google and moved to its rival DuckDuckGo.

In a Twitter post, the CEO professed love to DuckDuckGo and said he had made it his default engine.

It read: "I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better!"

Soon, DuckDuckGo responded to Dorsey's compliment with a witty tweet, writing: That's great to hear @jack! Happy to have you on the on the Duck side," followed by a duck emoji.

Launched in 2008, DuckDuckGo's search engine is far behind the US based search engine giant Google, with its average number of searches per days at close to 50 million, while Google processes more than 3.5 billion search queries a day

to recall, Dorsey recently trolled social media giant Facebook, when the company rebranded its logo from lower case to all caps in order to distinguish it self from the company's subsidiaries such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

Further reading: DuckDuckGo, Jack Dorsey, Twitter

