Dropbox Transfer Lets Users Easily Send Up to 100GB Files

Dropbox has announced a new service that will allow easy transfer of large files, with sizes as large as 100GB. Dubbed as Dropbox Transfer, the new service is currently in beta and the company is asking interested users to join a waitlist for trying it. The company claims Dropbox Transfer offers the convenience of like sharing files with email, but doesn't include any of the restrictions, including the file size. There is no word on when it will be opened to all users right now.

As per a post on the company's official blog, Dropbox Transfer is a quick and secure way to share large files with anyone, including people who don't have a Dropbox account. The company notes the Dropbox users can send files using a shareable link or by sending an email to intended recipients. The files can be selected from their own computer or from what is already present in their Dropbox storage. Also, Dropbox Transfer shares a copy of the file that users want to send, so they don't have to worry about anything happening to the file's original version. Unlike sending files using normal sharing features of Dropbox or other cloud services, the users don't have to worry about file permissions, ongoing access, and other things.

“Delivering large files or collections of files to colleagues and clients is a challenge,” Dropbox writes. “While sharing through Dropbox is great for collaboration, sometimes you want to just hand off files without having to worry about permissions, ongoing access, and storage.”

Additionally, Dropbox Transfer allows users to customise their file transfer using options like password protection and expiration date. The service will also notify senders when the file has been downloaded and provide other data including viewership stats.

For businesses, Dropbox Transfer will also support custom download pages, and more. You can join the Dropbox Transfer waitlist by signing up on the company website.

According to a report by ZDNet, once Dropbox Transfer is fully rolled out, Dropbox Basic uses will be able to send files up to 100MB, whereas Plus users will be able to send files up to 2GB. Professional users, on the other hand, will get all bells and whistles with support to send up to 100GB files. The transfer file links will only be live for seven days for Basic and Plus customers, however Professional customers will get up to 90 days.

To recall, Dropbox Plus and Professional plan cost $11.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively. There are discounts if you go for annual subscription. Dropbox Basic is free to use.