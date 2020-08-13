Technology News
loading

Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features

Dropbox Passwords and automatic computer backup features have rolled out for Dropbox Professional subscribers as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 August 2020 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features

Dropbox Vault is exclusively available for Plus subscribers only

Highlights
  • Automatic computer backup feature is also made available for Basic users
  • Dropbox Vault brings PIN access for files for an added layer of security
  • Dropbox Passwords works just like any password manager out there

Dropbox has rolled out new password manager, Vault, and automatic computer backup features for Dropbox Plus plan users. These features were announced in June and back then they were rolled out for testing in private beta. Now, the company has removed them from beta and is making them available for all Dropbox Plus plan users. Additionally, Dropbox Professional subscribers also get Dropbox Passwords and automatic computer backup features. However, the new Dropbox Vault feature is exclusive to Plus plan subscribers.

Dropbox Passwords

Dropbox Passwords works just like any other password managers out there – it saves your passwords and auto-fills them for instant sign-in to frequently used websites and apps. This Dropbox Password feature comes as a separate app, which means users can sync passwords on different devices - Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Dropbox says passwords from the desktop will automatically sync to your mobile device and vice versa. Dropbox Password comes with zero-knowledge encryption and is also available on Dropbox Professional, apart from rolling out for Dropbox Plus plan subscribers.

Dropbox Vault

As the name suggests, Dropbox Vault provides an extra layer of security for storing important personal files like bank documents, pay stubs, medical ID cards, passports, and tax documents. This feature uses a PIN for access and is available now for Dropbox Plus users exclusively.

Automatic computer backup

The last feature that has now come out of beta is the computer backup feature. Once turned on, it automatically syncs folders on the PC or Mac, directly into the Dropbox folder. It essentially removes the process of manual backup, and will work only if enabled. This feature is available on Dropbox Professional and Dropbox Basic plan subscribers as well.

Dropbox Plus subscription offers 2TB of storage and up to 2GB of Dropbox transfer. This subscription is priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month. It also offers file recovery and history of up to 30 days. Dropbox Professional, on the other hand, is priced at $16.58 (roughly Rs. 1,300) per month. This subscription plan offers 3TB of storage, up to 180 days of file recovery and history, and up to 100GB of Dropbox transfer with customisation options as well.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dropbox, Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Vault, Automatic Computer Backup
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iOS 13.6.1 Released With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue, iPadOS 13.6.1 Debuts Alongside

Related Stories

Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  3. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  4. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  6. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 21
  8. Unannounced Realme RMX2176, RMX2200 Detailed in TENAA Listings
  9. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.4 Will Have 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB Models, 4,500mAh Battery, Three Colour Options: Report
  2. Dropbox Plus Subscribers Get New Password Manager, Vault, and Computer Backup Features
  3. Facebook Starts Warning Users Before Sharing COVID-19 Links to Combat Misinformation
  4. iOS 13.6.1 Released With a Fix for ‘Green Tint’ Issue, iPadOS 13.6.1 Debuts Alongside
  5. Moto E7 With 5,000 mAh Battery, 10W Charger Gets US FCC and TUV Rheinland Certification, Spotted on Online Retailer: Report
  6. Marvel’s Avengers PC System Requirements Announced
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data; Two Other Plans Discontinued
  8. Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Quit Netflix Remake Over Creative Differences
  9. Motorola Razr 5G Launch Expected at Company's September 9 Event
  10. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop Series Logo Revealed, Teased to Be Coming Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com