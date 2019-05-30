Dropbox has upgraded its Plus, Business, and Professional plans to offer more storage and added features - pricing for Plus plans has also been revised. The Dropbox Plus plan sees a slight increase in price to $12 per month, from its previous $10. The Plus plan has increased the storage from 1TB to 2TB, and has added Rewind and Smart Sync features into the mix. The Professional plan will now offer 3TB storage and a new watermarking feature, and the Business plan will increase its storage capacity from 3TB to 5TB.

Starting with the Dropbox Plus plan, the company says it is doubling its storage offering from 1TB to 2TB. It is also adding two new features to the Plus plan – Smart Sync and Rewind. Smart Sync will allow you to move out-of-date items from your hard drive to the cloud and save space on your computer. This feature will automatically look for files and folders that haven't been opened in a while, and mark them as online-only. This feature was available to Professional users, but it is now being offered to Plus users as well.

Rewind, as the name suggests, brings account rollback capability to undo accidental edits or restore deleted work by taking folders or your entire account back to any time in the last 30 days. Dropbox says that full-text search is coming soon for Plus users, and this feature will let you search the text content of your files using keywords instead of a file name or extension.

The price of the Dropbox Plus plan has been revised to $11.99 per month, a slight increase from the $10 plan that was available until now. “Existing Plus subscribers will get these new features for the same price until the end of their current billing cycle. After that point, they will move to the new pricing structure,” Dropbox explains in its blog post.

The Dropbox Professional plan now offers 3TB of storage, a significant increase from the 1TB that was earlier offered. Additionally, the plan now offers the Rewind feature with a 180-day version history, instead of the earlier 120 days. The plan also brings a new watermarking tool that will let you protect your work and ideas, and an enhanced Smart Sync feature as well. Professional subscribers will get the new features with no change to their current pricing.

Dropbox has also announced that the Business plan will get additional storage capacity and new features too. Standard users will get 5TB of storage, an increase from 3TB. And Business Standard and Advanced teams will also get 180 days of file version history, up from 120-day version history. Both the Business Standard and Advanced teams will get these updates soon with no price revision. Professional and Plus users get all the benefits effective immediately.