Technology News
loading

Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions

The security flaw in Droom’s system was associated with misconfiguration of the Facebook sign-in API.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 14:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions

Droom claims to have over 35 million monthly visitors on its platform

Highlights
  • Droom fixed the patch after Gadgets 360 reached out to them
  • The security lapse exposed phone number, Aadhaar, PAN, and more details
  • Droom’s security flaw also revealed banking details of users

Droom, one of India's largest online marketplaces for buying and selling vehicles, has fixed a severe security flaw that was exposing the personal data and banking details of millions of its users. The security glitch, which was associated with misconfiguration of Facebook sign-in API, could provide malicious hackers easy access to user details such as names, addresses, phone numbers, Aadhaar numbers, PAN card numbers, and their purchase history on Droom. Moreover, banking details of users such as the name of their bank, account number, and IFSC code could also be accessed easily by just using the registered email ID of a Droom user.

Independent security researcher, Sayaan Alam, reached out to Gadgets 360 with his findings of the aforesaid security flaw in Droom's system, and also shared with us the PoC of how hackers could exploit the bug to gain access to user data. We were also able to verify Alam's findings by creating a Droom account and completing the user profile by adding fake details in the required fields. All these details such as user name, address, phone number, Aadhaar number, PAN card number, bank account number, purchase history, and more were pulled out in a very short span of time by Alam after exploiting the flaw.

“The issue lay with misconfiguring of Facebook sign-in API. Facebook's authentication gives a site a unique token, which is used to confirm your sign-in details. But due to a misconfiguration, attacker can change their email ID to victim's email ID and this gives him access to other user's account,” Alam told Gadgets 360.

droom leak sayaan alam gadgets 360 Droom

The security flaw essentially allowed access to the entire data on a user's Droom profile
Photo Credit: Sayaan Alam

 

“The bug grants customers' login account access to anyone who knows their email ID—and from there, it's possible to extract a person's full name, address, and phone number, Aadhaar card number, PAN card number, bank account details, wallet balance access, apart from their purchase history with Droom,” added the security researcher, who is still in his teens.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Droom and reported the security flaw to one of its senior software developers. After discussing the bug and its severity with Alam, who also discovered a security lapse in a fashion e-commerce platform called Spoyl last month, Droom fixed the bug later on the same day. However, it is not known how long the security flaw in Droom's system lay unresolved, and if the data of users was compromised. 

We have reached out to the company for more details about the flaw and whether any user data was compromised. We will update this copy when we hear back from Droom. 

As for the company, it has a userbase of 35 million users monthly users. Apart from India, the company has a presence in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand as well. As per the company's website, Droom is currently generating $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,212 crores) in annualized GMV and offers services in nearly a thousand Indian cities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Droom
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Oppo to Launch Smartwatches and Smart Wireless Headphones in 2020, Will Pump $7 Billion Into R&D
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  2. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  6. Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Is Launching on December 17, Flipkart Teases
  7. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report
  2. Oppo to Launch Smartwatches and Smart Wireless Headphones in 2020, Will Pump $7 Billion Into R&D
  3. Droom Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed Private Data, Banking Details of Millions
  4. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  5. Fortnite Will Not Receive Exemption From Play Store's 30 Percent Cut, Google Says
  6. Oppo AR Glass Headset Unveiled, Said to Be Releasing Next Year
  7. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, 64-Megapixel Primary Shooter Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Check Phone Compatibility, Availability, and More Details
  9. Google Play Movies Could Roll Out Dolby Vision HDR Support Soon
  10. RedmiBook 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, 89 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.