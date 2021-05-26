Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed

Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed

Domino’s India brand owner Jubilant Foodworks informed its customers that it did not store financial details of its customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 May 2021 11:28 IST
Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Domino's Pizza India

Domino’s India originally confirmed its data breach to the media in April

Highlights
  • Domino’s India sent email to customers to inform about data breach
  • The email said the incident happened on March 24
  • Domino’s India data was recently made public through a search engine

Domino's India brand owner Jubilant Foodworks has informed its customers about the data breach incident that took place on March 24 and leaked its customer data, including their personal details such as mailing addresses and mobile numbers, among others. The latest development comes just days after hackers created a search engine on the dark Web to let anyone look at the customer details of Domino's India by using their phone numbers or email addresses. The company initially confirmed its data breach to the media in April.

Jubilant Foodworks experienced an information security incident on 24th March, 2021 wherein our systems were attacked by a hacker,” the company said in an email to its customers. “We moved quickly to contain the breach and hired an external agency to do an impact assessment.”

Although Jubilant Foodworks did not provide any details about which data was exactly breached, it reiterated that no data pertaining to financial information of any customers was compromised.

“Domino's, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords etc. and therefore, no such information was compromised,” the company said.

It added that it had logged a formal complaint “with the relevant authorities and also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes cell” as well as “hired a global forensic agency” to look into the security issue. The company is also aiming to identify the hackers.

The breach took place in March and was confirmed by Jubilant Foodworks in April — after it was put on sale on the dark Web. However, it ultimately informed customers after the hackers created the search engine with the data that was earlier available for purchase. The search engine, that was initially reported by security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on Twitter, is available on the dark Web and provides details such as mailing addresses, mobile numbers, and longitude and latitude of customers. The hackers claimed that the search engine included data of 180 million Domino's India customers.

While Jubilant Foodworks said that no financial data had been breached, the hackers mentioned on the search engine that they would make payment details and employee files public soon.

It is important to point out that data breach is limited to Domino's India that is owned by Noida-based foodservice company Jubilant Foodworks. This means that it doesn't contain the data being captured directly by American pizza restaurant chain Domino's Pizza. Jubilant Foodworks also operates the Domino's Pizza brand in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. However, the data breach appears to be limited to its Indian customer base.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dominos India Data Leak, Dominos India Data, Dominos India, Dominos, Jubilant Foodworks, Dominos Pizza, Data Breach
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals
Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government in Attempt to Block New Regulations
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  9. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
  2. Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals
  3. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More
  4. PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More
  5. Tesla Doubles Down on Camera-Based Pure Vision Autopilot Amid Growing Scrutiny
  6. Tesla Sets Up China Site to Store Car Data Locally Amid Scrutiny Over Security Concerns
  7. Google, Facebook Fined in Russia for Failing to Delete Banned Content
  8. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon and Total Eclipse Year Will Appear Today
  9. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
  10. Microsoft Teams Gets Ability to Let Developers Build Collaborative Apps, Custom Scenes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com