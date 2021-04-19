Technology News
loading

Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web

The hacker is selling the alleged Domino’s India data on the dark Web for 10 BTC (roughly Rs. 4.25 crores).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 April 2021 12:46 IST
Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Domino's Pizza India

Domino’s India is yet to comment on the alleged data breach

Highlights
  • Domino’s India data was allegedly breached in April
  • Hacker claimed that breached data included 1,000,000 credit card details
  • Domino’s India is owned by foodservice company Jubilant Foodworks

Domino's India data that included sensitive customer information such as their names, phone numbers, and credit card details has allegedly been breached and put on sale on the dark Web. According to the person selling the data, it includes details of about 18 crore orders received by the pizza chain. Allegedly, Domino's India data was taken earlier in April and this included not only customer information but also its internal files that included details about the company's 250 employees, amounting to 13TB. However, this information has not been confirmed yet.

Alon Gal, CTO of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, tweeted about the Domino's India breach on Sunday. The executive said that the hacker was selling the data for around 10 BTC (roughly Rs. 4.25 crores or $569,000 at current market rates.

The information that was allegedly hacked is claimed to include the details of 10 lakh credit cards. It is also said to have order details of 18 crore orders. Those included customer names, phone numbers, email IDs, addresses, and payment details. The breach is claimed to also include Domino's India's internal files that were generated between 2015 and 2021, according to the screenshots shared by the cyber security executive.

According to the messages posted on the dark Web, the hacker is planning to build a search portal that will enable querying of the leaked data.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Domino's India for a comment on the reported details and a company spokesperson provided the following statement.

Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.  As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised.

Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident.

Domino's India is owned by foodservice company Jubilant Foodworks that operates the franchise of American pizza restaurant chain Domino's Pizza. The franchise has a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities. In addition to India, Jubilant Foodworks operates the Domino's Pizza brand in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It is, however, unclear whether the breach included the data of customers in the other three countries.

Cybersecurity issues have of late grown quite significantly in India. Late last month, a hackers group allegedly leaked sensitive data of millions of MobiKwik users on the dark Web, although in that instance, the company denied the leak and said that it covered only dummy data. IndiGo also reported in January that its servers were hacked in December.

Aside from breaches and hacks, many companies in the country also exposed their user data due to vulnerabilities. Supply chain automation platform Bizongo was last week reported to have had server misconfigurations that exposed its 2.5 million internal files and data belonging to its clients. Ticketing portal Railyatri also suffered from a security flaw that could have exposed payment details of over seven lakh train passengers.

Editor's note: This copy was updated to include the response from Domino's India.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dominos India, Dominos India data leak, Dominos, Dominos Pizza, data breach
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A54 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Assault Rifle, Machete Among 3D-Printed Weapons Recovered in Police Raid in Spain
Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by a Hacker
  2. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  3. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Google Doodle Honours Russian Surgeon Vera Gedroits. All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  6. WhatsApp Users Warned of Flaw That Could Leak Their Personal Data
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  10. How to Download Voter ID Card Online
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pink Scam in Circulation, a Fake App That Could Steal User Data and Gain Access to Phones
  2. Realme Q3 Series Launch on April 22, Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  3. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web
  4. Vera Gedroits' 151st Birth Anniversary Commemorated in Google Doodle. All You Need to Know
  5. Dog Gets Surgery After Swallowing AirPods —and They Still Work
  6. Telegram WebZ and WebK Web Apps With Animated Stickers, Dark Mode Launched
  7. Oppo A54 With Triple Rear Camera, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 Hotfix Update
  9. Assault Rifle, Machete Among 3D-Printed Weapons Recovered in Police Raid in Spain
  10. Oppo A54 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com