Technology News
loading

Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication

Elon Musk continues with his Dogecoin obsession.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 April 2021 15:35 IST
Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @mintmaker

Elon Musk recently replied to an old tweet of his that had predicted the growth of Dogecoin

Highlights
  • Dogecoin spiked nearly 400 percent in just the last one week
  • Users on Twitter started reacting to the latest tweet by Elon Musk
  • Musk tweeted a photograph of an artwork by Joan Miro

Dogecoin spiked nearly 400 percent in just the last one week. If you are on Twitter, you know there's one billionaire capable of making or breaking the market at the drop of a tweet. It's Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. There are occasions he drops hints of what to do or not to do and it changes the direction of the market completely. One of his favourite topics, these days, seems to be cryptocurrency. Among the ones that seem to have piqued his curiosity the most is Dogecoin, which started as an Internet meme in 2013, but is now among the world's top five cryptocurrencies with a market capitalisation of nearly $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2.98 lakh crores).

According to the latest numbers on CoinDesk, the digital currency with the face of a “Shiba Inu” dog as its logo, rallied 160.6 percent in the last 24 hours and last traded at $0.35 (roughly Rs. 26). And one can't deny that Musk's frequent tweets about Dogecoin keep adding to the digital currency's mania.

On Friday morning, Musk tweeted a photograph of artwork by Joan Miro, a Spanish painter and sculptor. And the billionaire captioned it, "Doge barking at the moon."

On Friday night, following the massive boost Dogecoin received throughout the day, the Tesla CEO was at it again. This time, though, he replied to one of his tweets from July 18, 2020. The original tweet is a meme showing a massive dust storm having a “Shiba Inu” dog face ready to envelop the world, which he mentioned as a global financial system.

Responding to this tweet, Musk merely shared an emoji of eyes, trying to tell the world that he stood vindicated following Dogecoin's massive gains.

Users on Twitter started reacting to the latest tweet by the tech billionaire and some even lauded him for getting his predictions right.

"So either 1) you have a time machine or 2) you're the greatest memer of all time. Or both!" wrote a user.

Another one shared a meme of his own, showing the battle between various global currencies that ended in Dogecoin's victory.

Here are some more reactions:

Musk has long been an ardent supporter of cryptocurrencies. In January this year, Tesla invested a mammoth $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,181 crores) in Bitcoin, the world's largest virtual currency, which closed at $61,822.06 (roughly Rs. 46.08 lakh) on Friday night.

Speaking of how big a fan he appears to be of Dogecoin, Musk had once changed his Twitter bio to “Former CEO of Dogecoin”. Besides him, other celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg and rock musician Gene Simmons have also promoted the cryptocurrency on social media.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix
  4. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  6. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Cameo, Explained
  10. Fitbit Luxe Could Launch Soon as Company’s Most Elegant Fitness Tracker Yet
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Rides Cryptocurrency Wave to Jump 160 Percent. Elon Musk Eyes Vindication
  2. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Cleartrip Acquisition by Flipkart Met With Fond Farewells on Indian Twitter
  4. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker, Design and Specifications Leaked
  5. Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
  6. Google Misled Consumers About Data Collection, Says Australian Watchdog
  7. 'NASA Rules,' Says Elon Musk as SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Moon Lander Contract
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com