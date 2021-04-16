Technology News
Dogecoin Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Soars Over 100 Percent After Elon Musk’s Tweet

Dogecoin has received a whopping 11,853.75 percent growth in the last one year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2021 12:53 IST
Dogecoin Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Soars Over 100 Percent After Elon Musk’s Tweet

Photo Credit: Dogecoin.com

Dogecoin has been in the market for over seven years, but it recently started reaching new milestones

Highlights
  • Dogecoin price hit $0.291 (roughly Rs. 20) on Friday
  • The cryptocurrency has often been promoted by Elon Musk
  • Dogecoin was released initially back in December 2013

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that was started as a joke back in December 2013, jumped to an all-time high on Friday. It gained over 100 percent growth in the last 24 hours and reached the milestone price of $0.291 (roughly Rs. 20) — more than doubled the pricing recorded a day earlier. The record-breaking growth of Dogecoin was marked just a day after American billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about the increase in its price. A large number of Musk's followers expressed their interest in investing in Dogecoin following his tweet. That could easily be considered as the reason behind its remarkable growth.

In the last one year, Dogecoin has marked a whopping 11,853.75 percent growth. This is significantly higher than the growth of 739.93 percent received by Bitcoin. However, the value of Dogecoin is still quite lower when comparing it with that of popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Musk has been one of the prominent promoters of Dogecoin for some time. On Thursday, he tweeted an image with a caption that read, “Doge barking at the moon.” It hinted at the massive growth of Dogecoin in the cryptocurrency market.

However, this wasn't the first time when Musk posted something about Dogecoin to show his support publicly. He in February posted a couple of tweets that helped the cryptocurrency grow as much as 50 percent.

In addition to Musk, other entrepreneurs have also been promoting Dogecoin. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in March tied up with BitPay to allow his National Basketball Association (NBA) fans to purchase tickets and merchandise using Dogecoin as a payment method. He also predicted the $1-price mark of the digital currency.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, American singer Kevin Jonas, and rapper Lil Yachty are also amongst the key personalities supporting Dogecoin.

Dogecoin was released back in December 2013, though it was recently when it started grabbing investors' interest. The currency was developed by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer with the face of the shiba inu dog, popularly used in the ‘Doge' memes.

Jeff Bezos' Final Annual Shareholder Letter Is Full of Life Lessons, Twitter Users Say
Dogecoin Records Biggest Jump in a Day, Soars Over 100 Percent After Elon Musk’s Tweet
