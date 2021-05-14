Technology News
Cloudbet Casino Adds Dogecoin, Litecoin on Its Site Following Customer Survey

Cloudbet had conducted a survey, asking almost 10,000 customers which new cryptocurrency to add to its site.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 May 2021 11:14 IST
Dogecoin has seen a frenzied rise over the past few weeks

Highlights
  • Cloudbet asked its customers which cryptocurrencies should be added
  • Dogecoin has seen a massive rally over the past few weeks
  • Litecoin has been up 150 percent this year

Cloudbet casino has added Dogecoin and Litecoin on its site after the two digital coins drew the largest number of votes in a recent survey of almost 10,000 customers. The casino ran the survey to ascertain which new cryptocurrencies to add. Now, customers can hold and use these coins to bet on the outcome of many sporting events, and also take a shot at popular games such as blackjack, poker, roulette, and baccarat. With the inclusion of these two digital assets, the number of cryptocurrencies supported by Cloudbet is now 12, including Bitcoin and Ether among others.

The casino is also offering first-time players bonuses in the form of the cryptocurrencies. Those who have newly joined the platform can deposit with Cloudbet and the casino “will match you 100 percent up to 10,000 Dogecoin” or 5 Litecoin.

Cloudbet also put up a tweet recently, mentioning its support for Dogecoin (price in India). “We now support #Dogecoin for all. See you on the moon!” read the tweet.

The website has a photo of five dogs, each representing a different cryptocurrency, including Dogecoin and Litecoin (price in India). The photo has been captioned, “Top dog loves Dogecoin casino. Play your hand with Dogecoin at the original and best crypto casino and sportsbook.”

Over the past few weeks, Dogecoin has seen a frenzied rise, which has surprised many people. The cryptocurrency has been a huge hit with amateur investors.

Though it lost a bit of its value last Sunday (May 9), following Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's remarks on Saturday Night Live, where he said the cryptocurrency was a “hustle”, over the last month, according to crypto data tracker CoinGecko, it has jumped more than 800 per cent. On May 9, it hit a record high, when the value of one Dogecoin was $0.715669 (roughly Rs. 53).

A few days ago, Dogecoin Rap, a fun song about the story of the cryptocurrency, went viral on YouTube with over 2.5 lakh views within a couple of weeks since its release.

Recently, American rapper Meek Mill, too, invested a hefty sum into the digital currency, saying he just got “tired of missing out”.

Litecoin, on the other hand, has been up 150 percent this year. Over the past year, the price of the cryptocurrency has ranged from a low of $40.66 (roughly Rs. 2,900) to a high of $412.96 (roughly Rs. 30,300). At the time of writing, it was trading at $314 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Cloudbet was established in 2013 and supports blockchain technology to offer customers privacy and financial freedom. It has customers in over 100 countries.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Cloudbet, Litecoin, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price, Litecoin Price, Elon Musk
