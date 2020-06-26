Technology News
Britain, France Suggest Phased Approach to Global Digital Tax Talks

In the absence of a global deal, US has threatened trade retaliation against European countries that create digital taxes.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 June 2020 17:29 IST
Critics say the firms profit from local markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers

Highlights
  • In the absence of a deal, US has threatened trade retaliation
  • Washington has threatened to impose trade tariffs on French goods
  • OECD said last month that staged process might be necessary

Britain, France, Italy and Spain suggested a "phased approach" to unblock global digital taxation talks in a joint letter to US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin last week, rebuffing his call for a pause in negotiations.

Mnuchin's suggestion of a break has fuelled European concerns about Washington's commitment to reach a deal this year on the first major rewriting of cross-border tax rules in a generation.

In the absence of a global deal, US has threatened trade retaliation against European countries that create digital taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

"We believe that a phased approach, initially focused on automated digital services, would ...make a political agreement within reach this year," Mnuchin's four European counterparts to the talks at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

"It would also pave the way for possible transitional solutions to be discussed with the United States, notably with respect to existing or upcoming national digital service taxes," they added.

Fuelling fears at the OECD of a new trade war, Washington has threatened to impose trade tariffs on French Champagne, handbags, and other goods after Paris created its own tax on digital giants last year.

Critics say the firms profit enormously from local markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers, but Washington says the taxes discriminate against US firms and has opened trade investigations into the charges in several European countries.

The OECD said last month in an update on the talks' progress that staged process might be necessary, although a year-end deadline for a deal remained possible.

The nearly 140 countries participating in the talks are due to meet again, online, on July 1, although it is unclear whether the US will participate, officials say. The aim is to wrap up the negotiations by October, a particularly sensitive time for Washington as it prepares for a presidential election.

Although the US has pushed for a broader scope to include non-tech companies with digital businesses, the OECD said in May there was emerging consensus to focus on digital companies, in line with calls from European countries.

The talks are running in parallel with negotiations on a minimum level of taxation for big multinational companies, which have been going more smoothly and are likely to generate much more revenue for government coffers, the OECD says.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Digital Tax, France, Britain, Google, Facebook, OECD
Realme C11 Teased on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Renders and Specifications Revealed
Byju’s Gets an Investment from Mary Meeker’s Equity Fund

Gadgets 360 is available in
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
