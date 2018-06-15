Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

'Digital India' Eliminated Middlemen, Empowered Citizens: PM Modi

 
, 15 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
'Digital India' Eliminated Middlemen, Empowered Citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday his Digital India flagship programme empowered citizens by eliminating middlemen' and promoted the four Es - Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment.

"We launched Digital India with a very simple focus - to ensure more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas," PM Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of the flagship scheme across the country via the NaMo App. This was his fourth outreach with beneficiaries of government schemes through video conferencing. The event was streamed on social media site Facebook.

PM Modi also stated the initiative has brought in a movement towards more digital payments, thereby eliminating the concept of middlemen.

"Due to technology, railway tickets can be booked online, bills can be paid online... all this brings great convenience. We ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but they are there for all sections of society. We have strengthened the network of Computer Science Corporations (CSCs)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said the scheme has been a major tool in bringing digital transformation in rural areas, especially the North East.

"Under our North East BPO Promotion Scheme (NEBPS), we are not just providing employment to youth in cities but also in the North East. The India BPO promotion scheme and a separate BPO promotion scheme for the North East is creating new opportunities relating to the sector," PM Modi added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Apps, India, Digital India, Narendra Modi
Online Platforms Capture 38 Percent of Smartphone Sales in India, Flipkart Leads: Counterpoint
Instagram Will No Longer Notify Users When a Story Screenshot Is Taken
Touch Screen Laptops
'Digital India' Eliminated Middlemen, Empowered Citizens: PM Modi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
  3. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
  4. FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches to be Live Streamed Free on Jio TV, Airtel TV
  5. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live in India and the Rest of the World
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Update Brings VoLTE Support, Improved Performance
  7. Father's Day 2018 - Best Tech Gift Ideas
  8. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Popular Samsung Smartphones With New Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9+ Gets a Sunrise Gold Edition Colour Variant in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.